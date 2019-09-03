Sarah Delyle (Scott) Jarvis, 101, of Billings, formerly of Sidney passed away July 22, 2019 in Billings, MT. A funeral mass at St. Matthew’s Church in Sidney and interment of ashes at the Sidney Cemetery will take place on Wednesday, Sept 11th at 10AM.
She was born June 10, 1918, one of twin girls (Dorothy Emaline (Scott ) Stoltz to Allen and Viola (Gilmore) Scott at the hospital in Hingham, Montana. Their first four years were spent on a Homestead near Gladstone, Montana. The next several years the family lived at Gettysburg, Montana where they attended a one room country school. The family later moved to Lambert, MT where her father was a grain buyer for the Occident Elevator Co. She graduated from High School in Lambert. She then attended Eastern Montana Normal School in Billings for a year. In August of 1937, she married Robert Jarvis in St. Philomena’s Catholic Church in Sidney by Father Curtain. They resided in Sidney, raising three children, Scott, Phillip and Lynn. The family attended St. Mathew’s Catholic Church and DeLyle was active in the Altar Society and the parochial school. She was an avid reader and loved to play bridge. She was involved in Republican politics in Richland County and the state holding various offices therein. In 1961, she went to work at the Title Company in Sidney and would work for the next 20 years as a Secretary/Office manager in Title work, insurance claims and Real Estate. She was a member of the Mon-Dak Historical Society in Sidney and in 1971 became the first Curator of the J.K. Ralston Museum and Art Center, now the Mon-Dak Heritage Center. She was the co-chairperson of the project to publish the book “Courage Enough” a compilation of family stories and history of Richland County Montana and western edge of North Dakota for which she wrote the foreward. A copy is in the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Robert Jarvis passed away in 1974, at which time DeLyle sold their home and moved to Woodland, Ca. near her two sons. Her daughter, Lynn, was living in New York City at this time. In Woodland, she was employed at a Real Estate Agency. After a move back to Billings, in 1978, she was employed for 4 years. In 1981, she retired and moved back to Woodland. She resided there for the next 13 years enjoying her sons and families and a group of wonderful women friends with whom she traveled and spent many hours at a bridge table. Through these years, she made numerous trips to New York visiting her daughter and enjoying Broadway plays and visiting museums. During these years, she finished embroidering a tablecloth which took 10 years, she said. And she wrote a chronicle of her life, remembering from age 4. Copies of this now enjoyed by her children. DeLyle returned to Billings in 1994 to be near her daughter who also returned to Billings, her sisters, Patricia Schneider (who passed in 2015), and Kathleen Bettise and other family members. Her family from six states were here last year in Billings for a weekend of fun to celebrate her 100th birthday.
She is survived by her children, Scott, Phillip(Jan) and Lynn Bersin(Ty Paine), six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.