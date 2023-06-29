Shane Michael Abbott, 53, was born on Wednesday, October 15, 1969 in Casper, Wyoming. He lived and attended school in Douglas, Wyoming until 1979 when his family moved to Sidney, Montanan. He graduated high school there in 1988. He was a talented athlete and wrestled, played football, and baseball.
He briefly attended college on a wrestling scholarship in Jamestown, North Dakota. He married Tami Wick in 1989 and they moved to Billings, Montana. After the marriage ended, he moved to Douglas and later moved on to Colorado where he began riding bulls, until he was severely injured in 1993. He met Staci Dawn Miller and they were married on June 25, 1994 in Carbondale, Colorado. They lived n Carbondale and Glenwood Springs area. Their daughter, Jade Dakota, was born there in 1998. Jade became the pride and joy of Shane’s life. Shane and his family moved back to Douglas in 2000. Shane worked at a variety of jobs including making hats at Rand’s, Kansas Nebraska energy, the coal mines, the oilfield, mechanic work, and as a ranch hand.
Shane was a good husband, devoted father and a terrific grandfather. He was also a hard worker. The greatest love of his life outside of his famliy was horses and he truly loved ranch work and the cowboy life.
Shane loved spending time with his seven-year-old grandson, Trip. A little carbon copy of his Poppa who is active in wrestling, soccer, rodeo, motocross, and mountain biking. He loved fishing with his Grandpa Charlie, hunting with his dad, pitching horseshoes with his mom, and playing cribbage (often the family champion).
Shane was diagnosed with diabetes when he was 13 and battled it the rest of his life. He awaiting a kidney transplant at the time of his death. He had moved to Laramie, Wyoming to be closer to treatments. Shane passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado from traumatic head injuries from an accidental fall at his home.
Shane was preceded in death by all of his grandparents and two cousins.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Staci Abbott; his daughter, Jade Abbott and her fiancé’, Cody Kubinak; his grandson, Trip Patterson; his parents, Dollie and Larry Abbott; his sister, Jolene Abbott (Chad) Lang and their daughters, Haley and Taylor; and his sister, Sam Abbott. Shane had a large extended family and had many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Shane was also survived by Kenny and Barb Pickinpaugh; his siter, Taffy Bowman and her sons, Kade, Koby, and Keaton; and his brother, Jamas Pickinpaugh. Kenny passed shortly after Shane’s death.
A Celebration of Shane’s life by his family and friends will be held at the Douglas Moose Lodge #602, 120 North Second Street in Douglas, Wyoming at 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 7, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to American kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023 would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.