Shane Michael Abbott, 53, was born on Wednesday, October 15, 1969 in Casper, Wyoming. He lived and attended school in Douglas, Wyoming until 1979 when his family moved to Sidney, Montanan. He graduated high school there in 1988. He was a talented athlete and wrestled, played football, and baseball.

He briefly attended college on a wrestling scholarship in Jamestown, North Dakota. He married Tami Wick in 1989 and they moved to Billings, Montana. After the marriage ended, he moved to Douglas and later moved on to Colorado where he began riding bulls, until he was severely injured in 1993. He met Staci Dawn Miller and they were married on June 25, 1994 in Carbondale, Colorado. They lived n Carbondale and Glenwood Springs area. Their daughter, Jade Dakota, was born there in 1998. Jade became the pride and joy of Shane’s life. Shane and his family moved back to Douglas in 2000. Shane worked at a variety of jobs including making hats at Rand’s, Kansas Nebraska energy, the coal mines, the oilfield, mechanic work, and as a ranch hand.

