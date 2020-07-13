Sharon Kay Maltese, 82
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Fr. Jim O’Neil as presider. Inurnment was in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, Mont. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Shinnick Memorial Foundation. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Sharon was born on June 14, 1938 in Flaxton, N.D. to Valerie (Lee) Blomgren and Franklin L. Blomgren. Her family moved to Fairview, Mont. in 1940. She grew up, attended school, and graduated from Fairview High School in 1956. Sharon moved to Sidney shortly after graduating and made Sidney her home. She married Don Maltese on Dec. 28, 1957. They later raised three children: Tami, Nikki, and Scott.
Sharon worked hard during her life. She worked at the Music Mart in Sidney as a bookkeeper for a few years. When the children arrived, she was a devoted and loving stay-at-home mom. In 1977, the family opened the Happy Joe’s/Depot restaurant. She worked there for over 10 years until becoming an administrative assistant for Tami at her accounting/investment business. Sharon really enjoyed greeting the people who came into the office and was invaluable in running the office for many years until her retirement in 2017.
Sharon was an active member of St. Catherine’s Church in Fairview and then St. Matthew’s Church in Sidney her whole life. The most important thing in her life was her family. Everything she did involved or was for her family. Sharon was very involved with her children’s school activities and attended every event or sports activity. She was always there for her family and spent as much time as possible doing things with them. She was especially excited to have two special granddaughters and loved to spoil them as much as possible. Sharon loved being with and talking to people wherever she was and enjoyed traveling with her family around the United States.
Sharon died at 7 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Sidney Health Center Extended Care surrounded by her children. She is survived by her daughters Tami Maltese of Sidney Mont. and Nikki (Duane & Lexi) Berube of Sidney, Mont., and son Scott (Susan & Jordan) Maltese of Richfield, Minn.; cousins Jill Foster of State College, Penn. and Ree Foster of Savage, Mont.
Sharon was preceded in death by: her parents, Franklin and Valerie Blomgren; an infant sister; three uncles, John Lee, Hershel Lee, and Carl (Anne) Blomgren; and aunts, Marguerite (Chet) Foster, Ellen Blomgren, and Fern Blomgren.