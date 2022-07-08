Funeral services for Sharon Quinnell, 84 of Savage, MT are at 10:00 A.M, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the First Congregational Church, Savage, MT with Pastor Josh Rau and Pastor Tim Tharp officiating. Family service will be held at First Congregational Church in Savage, MT at 7 pm on Monday, July 11, 2022. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Savage, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. A luncheon will be held at the Savage Community Hall following the burial at Riverview Cemetery in Savage.
Visitation will be Monday, July 11, 2022, from 10 AM to 4 Pm at the funeral home and one hour before service at the church. Memorials can be made to Thy Neighbor LLC who provided Hospice care to Sharon or an organization of your choice. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Sharon Jean (Willian) Quinnell, 84 of Savage, MT passed away at her daughter, Laura Vojacek’s home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, after a long illness.
Sharon was born September 18, 1937, in Sidney, MT to Delmar and Leila (Rasmussen) Willian. She attended schools in Squaw Gap and Savage. She met the “love of her life” Lloyd Quinnell at the age of 10, then 6 years later on October 26, 1953, they were united in marriage at First Congregational Church in Savage.
In 1955 they welcomed their daughter, Laura to their family, in 1957 their son, Charles (Chuck) and in 1961 they welcomed their daughter, Kathryn (Kathy).
Sharon loved to be outdoors where she gardened and grew beautiful flowers. In the summertime, she always had an arrangement she had made displayed somewhere in her home. She liked to birdwatch, recording all of the birds she saw in her yard.
She was talented in music, sang with her family at church or anywhere they gathered. She played Autoharp from time to time. She was a great cook and baker, each year she would bake Chuck his favorite Sour Cream Chocolate Cake for his birthday.
She could sew anything. She made hand stitched Barbie Doll clothes for her grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She sewed the wedding gowns for her daughters, daughter-in-law, and nieces. She was skilled in needle work and crocheting. She crocheted bed dolls for her daughters and granddaughters along with replicas of their wedding dresses.
Sharon crocheted the Christening gowns for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lloyd passed away on May 15. 2017. Sharon remained in their family home until October 2021 when she was no longer able to live by herself, she then moved to Laura and Marshall’s home until her death.
Sharon is survived by: Laura (Marshall) Vojacek, Christopher, Paul, and Amanda (grandchildren), Chuck (Emagene) Quinnell, April and Wayne (grandchildren), Kathy (Darren) Hurley, Brant, Devon, Nyle and Shelby (grandchildren). 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Sisters: Sandy Quinnell and Linda Lowry, several nieces, and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by: Parents: Delmar and Leila Willian, Husband: Lloyd, Brother-in Law: Bud Quinnell.
Thank you to Martha Nugent and My Neighbor LLC for the special loving way they cared for Mama.