Sharon Alice Sax, age 85, of Federal Way, Washington passed away on June 22,2023. Sharon was the loving wife of the late Loren Dale Sax. They shared 42 years of marriage and created a close family together. She is survived by their children Dana L. Sax and Lesley J. (Doug H.) Salvon and a grandchild, Blake A. Salvon. Sharon also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Lorene (Sax) Wood, a brother-in-law, James Wood and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Born in Lewistown, Montana on November 3, 1937 to the late Howard and Alice (Syverson) Apple, she was raised by her paternal grandparents and aunt & uncle following her parents untimely deaths. Sharon graduated from Fergus High School and went on to attend Montana State College for 2 years where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. She and Loren, the love of her life, were married in Lewistown on August 25, 1957.
After Loren’s discharge from the service, they lived in Billings, Great Falls & Glasgow, MT before settling in Sidney, Loren’s hometown. They owned the Coast to Coast Hardware store where Sharon also worked. Sharon was a proud member of the women’s PEO organization for 50 years where she formed many close friends. She enjoyed playing bridge and golf and was a member of Lonsdale United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. Sharon had a flair for fashion and an impeccable sense of style, always wearing just the right outfit and jewelry. She worked at 2 different clothing stores to support her vast wardrobe. Sharon was an excellent cook and baker and had a gift for decorating the home long before HGTV.
Following Loren’s passing in 1999, Sharon divided 20 years between Billings, MT & Mesa, AZ where she enjoyed golfing, hiking and socializing with family and friends. She also loved watching football and attending Montana State Bobcat football games. Sharon maintained several lifelong friendships that endeared her to many with her sense of humor and quick wit.
More than anything though, she valued spending time with her children and grandchild - once organizing a trip to Kauai. Her family will carry these memories forever in their hearts along with her beautiful smile. Sharon was a real firecracker and will always be known as “Saxy.”
To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Sax as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.