Sharon Sax

Sharon Sax

Sharon Alice Sax, age 85, of Federal Way, Washington passed away on June 22,2023. Sharon was the loving wife of the late Loren Dale Sax. They shared 42 years of marriage and created a close family together. She is survived by their children Dana L. Sax and Lesley J. (Doug H.) Salvon and a grandchild, Blake A. Salvon. Sharon also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Lorene (Sax) Wood, a brother-in-law, James Wood and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Born in Lewistown, Montana on November 3, 1937 to the late Howard and Alice (Syverson) Apple, she was raised by her paternal grandparents and aunt & uncle following her parents untimely deaths. Sharon graduated from Fergus High School and went on to attend Montana State College for 2 years where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. She and Loren, the love of her life, were married in Lewistown on August 25, 1957.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Sax as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments