Sharyl Ann Reed, Billings, Montana formerly of Sidney, Montana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 7th, 2022. Cremation has taken place under the care of Cremation & Funeral Gallery in Billings, Montana. Interment will be at Mountview Cemetery in Billings, Montana. She will be laid to rest with her infant son, Jerry. Per her request, no funeral services will be provided. A celebration of life will be held in late summer in Billings, Montana.
Sharyl was born November 6th, 1947, in Sidney, Montana, to parents Ansgar and Marie (Nelson) Jensen. As a child, the family moved to Billings, Montana where she graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1965. Sharyl lived in Billings for several years and returned to Sidney, Montana as a young adult. Sharyl lived in Sidney for a little over 30 years before returning to Billings, Montana in 2006, where she resided up until her passing.
Sharyl was a long-time employee of the Sidney Public Library as well as Billings Gazette delivery person in Sidney. After moving to Billings, she worked for McDonalds prior to her retirement in 2015.
Sharyl loved to craft in her younger years, particularly cross stitch, and plastic mesh. You knew you were special to her when she gifted you Christmas ornaments that she made over the years, especially the Snow Man set and the Merry Christmas banner! Sharyl was an avid reader, she especially liked to read crime novels. Sharyl loved to play card games and Yahtzee with her friends in Sidney. Her favorite was playing Ms. Pac Man for hours on end while drinking Café Francais. Sharyl was fond of her computer and loved to play all sorts of different computer games. She was one of the first to play Farmville and probably the last ever to harvest a crop before the game was discontinued. Sharyl was very religious, and her faith and beliefs comforted her during many hard times in her life.
She is survived by her three children: son Jim Reed and his wife Monica and their son Jacob Reed, all of Kansas; daughter Michelle Reed and her son Michael Reed of Billings; son Jeff Reed and his wife Maria and their children Elijah and Sophie Madland, Kiran, Abel, Izabella, Kevin, and Timothy Reed, all of Billings.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Bob Jensen, infant son Gerald Brian Reed and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
