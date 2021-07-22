Sheri Lynn Johnson, 56, of Sidney, Montana was called home to be with her Lord on July 18, 2021 after a five year battle with ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by her family when she earned her angel wings and forever job of watching over her beloved family.
Sheri began her adventure on earth on Nov. 11, 1964 to parents Louie and Charlotte (Schlagel) Anvik and three siblings - Terry, Michael and Marlys.
Sheri graduated from Sidney Senior High School with the Class of ’83 after attending West Side Elementary and Junior High in Sidney. She was introduced to basketball in Junior High and continued to hone her skills into high school years where she played the forward position for the Sidney Eagles for three years. After graduation, Sheri attended the National College of Business in Rapid City, South Dakota.
During her first summer break in 1984, her high school friend, Denise, introduced her to a guy from Wyoming. Unbeknownst to her, one of the greatest love stories began. They met in July, engaged in October, married on May 25, 1985 and celebrated 36 years together.
Sheri spent time doing things she loved including attending every sporting event and activity for her kids, trips to the lake, playing board games at family gatherings, lefse and chokecherry syrup making and annual trips to the Johnson ranch in Newcastle, Wyoming where they spent quality time with Granny and Grandpa Johnson and brother Bill.
In her empty nester days, Sheri found herself busy with several groups that brought the warmth of friendship and fellowship - PEO Chapter BA, Sidney Women of Today (SWOT) and the Birthday Club.
She was also very involved in the Sons of Norway fair booth every year and was proud of her Norwegian heritage.
Sheri welcomed JR Gallagher, Brady Bouchard and Leah Larson Johnson to the family as her children found their forever partners. She cherished their gatherings as a family and the planning of holiday festivities together. Of all titles Sheri held it was the leading role of Nana that completed her life on earth. Rhen and Chet brought such joy to her days. She cherished the time she got to spend with them and looked forward to adding more grandkids to the list.
Sheri was preceded in death by her father, Louie, Granny and Grandpa Johnson, and her grandparents.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Dan; children Amanda Jo (JR) Gallagher, Megan Lynn (Brady) Bouchard, and Matthew Walter (Leah) Johnson; grandchildren Rhen Louiese Gallagher and Chet Daniel Bouchard; her mother, Charlotte; and siblings - Terry (MJ) Anvik, Mike Anvik, Marlys Anvik and Bill Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made to Pella Lutheran Church and PEO Chapter BA.
Memorial services for Sheri are at 11:11 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor Tim Tharp officiating. The family requests that those who attend the funeral wear light and bright colors.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.