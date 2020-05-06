Shirley Ann Price, age 81 of Glendive, Mont. passed away peacefully to join the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020, with her daughter by her side at the Glendive Medical Center.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive, with Reverend Dan Pust officiating. Interment will be in the Dawson Memorial Cemetery in Glendive. Due to the coronavirus please use judgment about attending the funeral services and if you are not feeling well please stay home for the safety of others. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Shirley was born on Aug. 15, 1938 to Henry and Anna Rau in Sidney, Mont. She grew up on the family farm with six sisters and four brothers. She was educated in Sidney and graduated from Sidney High School with the class of 1956. Her first job was at the Tastee Freeze. She met Sheryll Price, and they married in April 1961, and to this union one daughter was born, LuAnn. They later moved to Baker, Savage and eventually to Glendive. This marriage later ended in divorce in 1968.
At the age of 44, Shirley attended Dawson Community College, taking some basic and business classes. Throughout her life, her employment carried her in the customer service field. She has always been very social and loved to visit with everyone. She's made very many friends and acquaintances over the years in our community. Shirley worked for Doc n' Eddys for over 30 years until April of 2019. She loved her customers.
In her spare time, she found a great deal to do, always keeping busy. She always loved to plant a garden and flowers every spring, and canned fruit in the fall. She always made the best pies. Shirley loved to decorate for every holiday at home and at work. She liked to sew things for her family and loved a good crossword puzzle. On warm days in the summer, you would usually find her on her porch, sitting with an ice cream cone. She also loved to sit by the river fishing. To relax, she liked the "good ole westerns" on TV or listening to gospel music. Another favorite thing of hers was to "take a drive" down the road to visit family or go shopping on nice days. Her family has always been the most important to her, spending time with them. Especially her daughter and grandson.
Shirley had a strong faith in the Lord, and always looked forward to church every Sunday. She has always been the most giving person, with a beautiful heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Sonny, Albert, Elmer and Jim Rau; two sisters, Alice Strasheim and Emma Ulrich.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, LuAnn Price of Glendive; her grandson, Shayne Price of Glendive; four sisters, Carol (Dennis) Herbalsheimer of Thornton, Colo., Alvina Schmitt of Sidney, Donna Webber of Sidney and Joanne Hagler of Savage, Mont.; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.silhafuneralhomes.com.