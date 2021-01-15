Shirley L. Anderson, 91
April 10, 1929 — Dec. 25, 2020
Shirley L. Anderson, 91, Minot and former longtime Sidney, Montana resident died Christmas Day, December 25, 2020 in a Velva healthcare center.
Shirley LaVerne was born on April 10, 1929 in Sheyenne, North Dakota to Hjalmer and Minnie (Sontag) Hedin. She was raised and educated in Sheyenne, graduated from New Rockford High School in 1948, and from Minot State Teacher’s College in Minot, North Dakota with a degree in elementary education. As a young adult she was employed as a teacher in New Rockford for three years.
Shirley was united in marriage to Henry “Hank” Anderson on June 20, 1948 in New Rockford, ND. They made their home in Sidney, where she was employed at Central Elementary School for many years. She retired in 1982. Hank died in 2001.
Shirley remained in Sidney until she moved to Minot in January of 2012 and resided at the Brentmoore and Velva Assisted Living Centers. Shirley was a member of the Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney for more than 60 years. Also, she was a member of Chapter W of the PEO and the Order of Eastern Star. She especially enjoyed decorating, reading, gardening and most of all visits from her great grand children.
Shirley’s loving family includes her children: Vicki Andreas of Phoenix and Bradley Anderson of Sidney; grandchildren: Levi and Derek Andreas and Russel and Ronnie Anderson; Great Grandchildren: Madilyn, Haley, Emma, Brenna, Jamie, and Evan; Brother: Richard (Margaret) Hedin of Spokane and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings: Carol, Helen, Georgia, and Paul.
Celebration of the Life of Shirley Anderson – DATE at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney.
Shirley’s remains will be interred with her husband Hank in the Columbarium Wall at Sidney Cemetery in Sidney.