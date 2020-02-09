Fairview, MT – Funeral services for Skyler J. Tibbits, 21, of Fairview are at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney, with Pastor Audrey Rydbom and Pastor Kelly Sloan officiating.
Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery, East Fairview, N.D. under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials to be made to: the Skyler Tibbits Memorial Fund, for his sons at the Merchant Bank in Fairview, P.O. Box 465, Fairview, MT 59221.
Visitation will be Monday from noon to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before service at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Skyler James Tibbits was born on April 15, 1998 in Sidney, Mont. He departed this earth far too young at 21 on Feb. 5, 2020 in Fairview, Mont.
Skyler was born a twin one minute before "little" sister, Kaitlyn. That 60 seconds was very important to him, as he wouldn't let Kaitlyn celebrate their birthday until one minute after he started.
He was affectionately called Skyler Bear by his mom, who loved taking pictures of him as he was so photogenic! Being the "eldest" twin, he did everything for his sister. When he was around 3 years old he got into Grandma Deana's utensil drawer, grabbed spatulas, and came out of the kitchen announcing "Butt Spankers for everybody!"
There was a natural ease about Skyler. He was an easy baby and humorous toddler. He played sports (running was his passion) and he was an amazing trumpet player. He surprised his mom with numerous solos during school concerts.
Skyler was very inquisitive, always tinkering on a project. He was a true motorhead, working on vehicles, even when they seemed beyond repair.
In 2016, the fall after graduation, Skyler met the love of his life, Micah Hurley. Skyler and Micah taught each other about love, with him gaining a second family with the Hurleys. They all embraced him and loved him as their own.
Skyler signed up for the Army National Guard, completing basic at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, returning before their first child, Owen Michael James, was born in July 2017. They welcomed their second son Noah Jared in July 2018.
Skyler was a good dad. The boys loved when he played "monster" and chased them around the house, and also liked building Legos with them.
Aside from being a good dad, Skyler adored his little brother Wyatt, playing video games and Legos with him. He also had a special bond with his brother Gabe, sharing their humor with Dad jokes!
Skyler was employed by Warren Well Services, where he found lifelong friends with his employers and co-workers. They treated him like family.
Skyler will never truly be gone from the ones that had the privilege to know and be loved by him.
Skyler is survived by: his fiancé, Micah Hurley; his two sons, Owen and Noah; his parents, Julie (Harvey) Asbeck and Jeff Tibbits; sister, Kaitlyn (Kade) Swisse; brothers, Wyatt and Gabe; maternal grandma, Deana Bauer; paternal grandparents, Jim and Linda Tibbits; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and his Hurley family.
He was preceded in death by: maternal Grandpa, Chet Bauer; Uncle, James Asbeck; Cousin, Ryan Chatterton; and his great grandparents.