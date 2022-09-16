Stefanie Dosch, 50 Sep 16, 2022 Sep 16, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stefanie Dosch, 50Stefanie Dosch, 50, of Culbertson, Montana, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson.Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com To plant a tree in memory of Stefanie Dosch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Condolence Stefanie Dosch Funeral Home Register Friend Montana Roosevelt Medical Center Load comments Submit Obituary We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection