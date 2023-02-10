Celebration of Life services are being held on March 20, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at The Faith Alliance Church in Sidney, MT. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Susanne was born to Sam and Dorothy Pyle on March 20, 1936 in Highland Park, Michigan. She spent her childhood in Highland Park where she loved spending time with her Grandma Grace. Special memories were trips to the lake house on Cavanaugh Lake. She graduated from Cass Tech School in 1953 in Detroit, Michigan. She met Dave Moore while attending Cass Tech, whom she married on Sept. 10, 1955 in Detroit.
After graduation she worked at various jobs in Michigan where their first two children were born, daughter Linda and son David. After the sudden passing of Susanne’s father in 1964, they relocated to Billings, Montana with Dave’s employment and then transferred to Glendive, Montana in 1965, where their last children were born, daughter Dottie and son James.
In 1974 they moved to Sidney with Dave’s work, where she resided until the time of her death.
Susanne really enjoyed family camping trips. Whether it was at Sather Dam, Intake, Medora or Ekalaka, she made camping with four small children look easy. Her favorite spot was Hanna Campground in Spearfish Canyon, South Dakota where they vacationed annually. We have countless cherished memories of these trips, roughing it in a Forest Service campground for two weeks every June. As her children, looking back, we all agree that we were given such a wonderful childhood. We wouldn’t change a thing, especially our time at Hanna Campground. Once, when we were tenting, all under the age of 10, a late spring snowstorm dumped two feet on us, nearly collapsing our tent. Mom took it in stride… she dressed us with multiple layers of summer clothes and sent us out to play. Then she made a giant kettle of beef stew on a picnic table with her Coleman stove and invited the other people at the campground to join us for dinner. She made the best of a challenging camping trip and also one of our favorite memories.
She had a life-long love for animals, especially cats and dogs. That love has definitely been passed down to her children and grandchildren.
Susanne helped develop the original Meals on Wheels Program in Richland County, which grew into the Richland County Commission on Aging where she served on the state board and was able to implement many programs to help the aging. We all remember helping her deliver the Meals on Wheels when volunteers weren’t available. After leaving the RCCA she went to work for the MonDak Heritage Center eventually becoming the director. After her time at the MonDak Heritage Center she started working at the Sidney Health Center where she was the director of volunteers. Upon her and Dave’s retirements in 1991 they traveled about 3 years in the western USA dealing and selling antiques.
Highlights of Susanne’s retired years were spending time with family, friends, and fur friends. She and Dave also enjoyed multiple cruises to Alaska that brought her many great memories.
On Feb. 4, 2023 at the age of 86, Susanne passed away peacefully at Sidney Health Center. Her last few weeks in the hospital were spent with her family by her side. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, 2 p.m., at Faith Alliance Church in Sidney.
The family would like to sincerely thank the nurses and aides in the Sidney Health Center Med/Surgery wing. Their compassion and the loving care they provided Susanne was a blessing to her and her family. Her children would also like to acknowledge and thank their dad for his unwavering love and the dedicated care that he gave mom these last few years. He truly modeled his marriage vow “in sickness or in health, till death do us part.” Dad, your patience and kindness with mom and the sacrifices you made for her sake are awe inspiring to us.
Susanne is survived by her husband of 67 years and best friend of more than 70 years, Dave Moore of Sidney; son David Moore and his wife Terri of Sidney; daughter Dottie Wilson and her husband Stewart of Havre, Montana; son James Moore and his wife Casey of Spearfish, South Dakota; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Dorothy Pyle; her daughter Linda and husband Kenny Damm of Sidney; granddaughter Janae Moore of Sidney; and her in-laws, Ray and Dorothy Moore.
