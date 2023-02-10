230212-obit-Moore

Celebration of Life services are being held on March 20, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at The Faith Alliance Church in Sidney, MT. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Susanne was born to Sam and Dorothy Pyle on March 20, 1936 in Highland Park, Michigan. She spent her childhood in Highland Park where she loved spending time with her Grandma Grace. Special memories were trips to the lake house on Cavanaugh Lake. She graduated from Cass Tech School in 1953 in Detroit, Michigan. She met Dave Moore while attending Cass Tech, whom she married on Sept. 10, 1955 in Detroit.

