Celebration of Life for Susanne Moore, 86 of Sidney are being planned for March of 2023. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home is caring for the family.Susanne passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Sidney Health Center, Sidney, MT.