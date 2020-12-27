Taylen William Eggum, 18
Mass of Christian Burial for Taylen William Eggum, 18, of Sidney will be Monday, December 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Richland County Event Center in Sidney with Father Jim O’Neil officiating. Visitation is Sunday, December 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Taylen William Eggum (Eggs) passed away December 16, 2020, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings, MT due to injuries from an automobile accident, surrounded by his loving family.
Taylen was born in Sidney, on December 18, 2001, the first child born to Michael and Catherine (Evenson) Eggum. As a baby, he was always content in his mother’s arms. Cathy would spend countless hours in the rocking chair snuggling him. Growing up, he had a contagious smile that lit up a room and brought joy to all around him.
Taylen attended Sidney Public Schools and graduated from Sidney High School in May of 2020. Taylen loved all sports. He was always playing catch, throwing and hitting a ball or anything he could find, especially tossing a water bottle or the hat on his head. While attending school, he participated in football, and track. He managed boys basketball and cross country. He loved the Dallas Cowboys. On Sundays, you could find him taking a break from his video games to watch his favorite team. He was a dedicated fan of the Griz and all the Sidney Eagle Teams, and cheered his heart out for them.
Taylen was always playing jokes on his friends and family. Whether it was throwing something at you, or writing on car windows of family and friends. His jokes were all in fun and had a way of making us all smile. His smile would light up a room and his laugh was infectious.
At a young age, Taylen started going to work with his dad, learning the family business, playing on dirt piles, or running to get tools. By the time he was in junior high, Mike had gained a Right Hand Man, and the best employee he ever had. Taylen worked hard and never complained about the early hours and long days. He stayed busy, and never stood around. If there was down time on the job, he would organize the work trucks and trailers.
Taylen was an avid hunter, a pass time he enjoyed so much with his family. This past fall he finally got his bull elk, he was so proud. He enjoyed time alone, or with friends, driving the back roads listening to music.
Taylen is survived by; his parents, Mike and Cathy Eggum of Sidney; his sister, Joael of Sidney; his grandparents, Linda (Eggum) and Larry Heen of Alexander, ND, and Becki Eggum of Sidney; his aunts, Mindy (Blaine) Pritzkau of Frenchtown, MT, Stacey (Victor) Goulart of Lambert, MT, and Betty (Mike) Anderson of Sidney; his uncles, Brian Eggum of Williston, ND, Brandon (Katrina) Eggum, and Matthew Eggum, both of Minneapolis, MN, Robert Evenson of Oklahoma City, OK, Rodney (Leanne) Evenson of Lambert, MT, Mark (Colleen) Evenson of Richey, MT, Thomas Evenson of Sidney, MT; his cousins, Robby Evenson, Eric Evenson, Mark Evenson, Chris Evenson, Jennifer Harden, Jeremy Evenson, Quentyn Evenson, Allen Evenson, Miranda Evenson, Zachary Jones, Ryanne Evenson, Faith Anderson, Amanda Anderson, Rory Pritzkau, Rand Pritzkau, Braden Eggum, Abby Eggum, Grayson Eggum, Lillian Eggum, Monroe Eggum, and Madison Pritzkau; and his godson Bryson Anderson.
Taylen is preceded in death by; his grandfather, Dennis Eggum, maternal grandparents, Deanie and Bob Evenson; his cousin Michaela Anderson; his aunt Charla Eggum; his cousin, Ryan Evenson; and his aunt, Jodi Evenson.