Terry Panasuk, 73

Terry Panasuk, 73, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at his home in Sidney.

A memorial service for Terry Panasuk will be held at a later date.

Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home is caring for the family.

