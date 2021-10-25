Terry Panasuk, 73 Oct 25, 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Terry Panasuk, 73Terry Panasuk, 73, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at his home in Sidney.A memorial service for Terry Panasuk will be held at a later date.Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home is caring for the family.Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. To plant a tree in memory of Terry Panasuk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sidney Memorial Service Terry Panasuk Condolence Funeral Home Montana Picture Load comments Submit Obituary We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection