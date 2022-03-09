Terry William Rainforth, 57, of Sidney, Montana went to God’s great garage in Heaven on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Terry was born Aug. 2, 1964 in Hastings, Nebraska to Clarence and Nancy Rainforth. His family moved to Glasgow, Montana and later settled in western Montana, in Stevensville. He met his wife, Cindy, while working at K-mart in Missoula and they were married on June 24, 1989. They raised their four children: Rae Ann, Tim, Thomas and Lucas in the Frenchtown Valley until moving to the Bitterroot in 2006.
In 2012, their son Lucas gained his wings.They moved to Sidney, Montana in 2013. Terry drove truck when arriving in eastern Montana and shortly after began his dream job as a partner in a shop. He took a new opportunity in January of 2019 to work for Cherrey’s Red Top Service in Fairview, Montana. He continued doing what he did best- fixing cars.
Terry had the kindest soul and would help everyone. He always made sure people understood what he was doing to their vehicles. He was well known in the community for being trustworthy and reliable.
He made many good friends in life. In his spare time you could find Terry riding motorcycles, mudding or fixing up a project.
He loved his family and couldn’t wait to see his grandkids. He was a wonderful husband and father even to kids that weren’t his own.
He left behind: his wife of 33 years, Cindy Wittig Rainforth; children- Rae Ann (Greg) McIntyre, Tim Rainforth, Thomas (Katie) Rainforth and Devon Lundeman; parents- Clarence and Nancy Rainforth; siblings- Deanna Cao (John Schultz) and Fawna Rainforth; father-in-law Willis Wittig; brother-in-law Joe (Karen) Wittig; and sister-in-law Renee (Richard) Gist; 5+ grandchildren and many dear and special friends.
He is preceded in death by his son, Lucas; mother-in-law, Dorothy; sister, Sherry; infant brother, Thomas Oliver; and many others who welcomed him with open arms.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday April 2, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1215 5th Street SW in Sidney.
