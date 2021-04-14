Thelma McCarthy Petrik, a Sidney native and Bozeman resident for the last 21 years, passed away at the grand age of 94 on March 24, 2021. She died peacefully holding her daughters' hands and surrounded by her devoted family.
Thelma Jean "Tommy" was born Jan. 15, 1927 in Sidney to William J. McCarthy and Ethel Walter McCarthy. She attended public school in Lambert and graduated from Lambert High School.
Thelma married her high school sweetheart, Donald Petrik, in 1945, and they moved to a farm several miles from Lambert. They raised four daughters - Yvonne, Loretta, Pamela, and Cheryl - on three farms in the Lambert and Crane areas throughout the years.
After the three oldest girls grew up and left home, Don, Thelma, and Cheryl moved from the farm to town (Sidney) where Tommy finally got the brand-new house she had always wanted. She kept it sparkling clean and neat as a pin, and visitors frequently commented on how pretty her house looked.
Tommy and Don lived in Sidney until 2000 when they moved to Bozeman to be near their daughters.
Thelma worked hard all her life, cooking for her family, and hired help on the farms, raising (with Don's help) their children and maintaining a loving and happy home. She adored her children and grandchildren and blessed them with her unconditional love. She set a shining example for he family with her joy in leading a simple, kind life. She was a devout Lutheran who held deeply to her faith and attended church nearly every Sunday in Lambert, and then Sidney, after their big move there.
Thelma loved playing Scrabble with her family and her great Scrabble strategies kept her winning games well into her 90's.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; her infant grandson, Michael; her husband, Don; her son-in-law, Mike Corbett; her brother, Leroy McCarthy; her sisters, Sandy Saul and Vivian Mercer; her daughter, Yvonne Erivez; her grandson, Kelly Corbett; and her son-in-law; Martin Erivez.
She is survived by her sisters Fay Fink; her children, Loretta Johnson, Pamela Corbett and Cheryl Neely; 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
At Thelma's request, there will be no memorial service. Her family will celebrate her life this summer at a private gathering.
The family wishes to thank Brookdale Springmeadows and Gallatin County Rest Home, where Thelma resided for the past few years. They sincerely appreciate the outstanding care she received at these facilities. She held them both in such warm regard.
Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with her remains and cremation has taken place. Please visit www.dahlcares.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Thelma.