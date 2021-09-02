Theodore "Ted" Edward Dockweiler, 83, was born Oct. 2, 1937 in Baker City, Oregon to Edward and Eva Dockweiler and passed away Aug. 30, 2021 in Sidney, Montana.
Ted acquired his work ethic early in life delivering newspapers, working on vegetable farms and working on a dairy farm in the La Grande, OR area. Ted worked in both the logging and construction industry throughout his adult life. He owned and operated his own logging business for over twenty years in the Baker City area. In the mid 1980’s he worked with writer and movie producer Chuck Sellier maintaining equipment and building movie props. He was well known for his mechanical and operating skills, and he was still being asked to work construction at the age of 80.
Ted joined the United States Army National Guard in March of 1956 and proudly served his country until October 1961.
Ted was an avid outdoorsman. He treasured his time spent hunting and fishing with his family. His friends and family have fond memories of camping out in the mountains around Baker, four-wheeler rides, cooking over the campfire, hiking, and mining at the family cabin.
Ted is survived by his wife Kathleen (Polly) Joyce Dockweiler; his five children, Michael (Ginger) Dockweiler, Theresa (Randy) Dennis, Steve Pierce, Randy Dockweiler, Don Pierce; his grandchildren, Amber Taylor, Thomas (Joni) Dockweiler, John (Jessica) Dockweiler, Katie Dockweiler, Ami (Kirk) Halvorson, Jenni (Josh) Rounsville-Heaton, Jason (Brenda) Zerbel, Cooper Pierce, Matt Pierce, Christy (Andy) Harkness and Nikki Pierce. He was also the proud grandfather of 13 great-grandchildren. Ted is also survived by two sisters, Mary Ellen Jackson and Gaye (Bill) Murray, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Eva Dockweiler; three sisters, Lorna Joyce Dockweiler, Evalyn Longfellow and Mildred Jefferies; a brother, Charles Edward Dockweiler; and his first wife Anna May Brittain.
Funeral services for Ted are at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney with Pastor Tim Tharp officiating. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date in Baker City, Oregon. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Ted, the family suggests the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America through Fulkerson Memorial Chapel.