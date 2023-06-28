Thomas “Tom” Prevost

Mass of the Christian Burial for Thomas “Tom” Prevost, 64 of Sidney are at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Sidney with Father Jim O’Neil as presider. Wake services are at 6:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel, Sidney, MT. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. The visitation will be Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from 10 AM to 5 PM at the funeral home and one hour before mass at the church. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Thomas (Tom) Eugene Prevost was born to Paul and Lucy Prevost on July 1, 1958, in Sidney, Montana. Tom attended St. Matthew’s Catholic School and graduated from Sidney High School in 1977. After high school Tom attended Eastern Montana College (MSU-Billings). Tom returned and lived in Sidney for the rest of his life except for a few years spent in Miles City and Missoula.

