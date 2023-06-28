Mass of the Christian Burial for Thomas “Tom” Prevost, 64 of Sidney are at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Sidney with Father Jim O’Neil as presider. Wake services are at 6:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel, Sidney, MT. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. The visitation will be Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from 10 AM to 5 PM at the funeral home and one hour before mass at the church. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Thomas (Tom) Eugene Prevost was born to Paul and Lucy Prevost on July 1, 1958, in Sidney, Montana. Tom attended St. Matthew’s Catholic School and graduated from Sidney High School in 1977. After high school Tom attended Eastern Montana College (MSU-Billings). Tom returned and lived in Sidney for the rest of his life except for a few years spent in Miles City and Missoula.
Tom started his life with a hole in his heart, a very serious medical condition. His parents took him to see a specialist in Great Falls, Montana. When they returned for a second appointment the doctor was surprised he had made it home alive after his first visit. For three years Tom could not be laid down to sleep in fear he would die. His parents took shifts throughout the night holding him on their shoulders until he was strong enough for heart surgery. At age 3, Tom received open heart surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. After successful surgery Tom slowly developed, until he caught up to other kids his age. He was eventually medically cleared from the doctors. His older sister Mary also had open heart surgery and they were known as the zipper kids at Mayo.
Throughout his life Tom always loved animals, especially dogs and horses. One of Tom’s favorite things to do as a child was to go out to Three Buttes to play with his cousins George and Phillip Prevost.
Tom was in band in school. He played the trombone, but his real passion became rock and roll. He loved his music! There was rarely a day (or night) that music wasn't playing in his home. His genre included everything from instrumental to hard rock and roll. Not only did he listen to the music, he researched many of the bands. He could tell you random facts and trivia about them.
His passion for music inspired Tom to teach himself to play both the acoustic and bass guitar. He loved to jam out on his guitar in his bandanas and band t-shirts. He would play day or night, sometimes waking up the neighbors! At first, he learned to play many of his favorite songs, but later he wrote poetry and put chords to some of his poems. He would spend hours writing poems, listening to music or playing guitar. Tom also learned to play the harmonica, Native American flute and the bongo drums. He truly was a music man!
Tom’s other interests were photography, sketching and drawing in pencil and charcoal. Most of his drawings were of landscapes of familiar places or from his photography. He entered several of his drawings and photos at local fairs, winning ribbons.
Tom was a big fan of both the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. He often listened to the Twins on the radio just like his grandmother Cole. He loved the statistics of the game and could rattle them off. His ability to calculate in his head also came in handy when he was working construction with his dad and brother Greg.
Besides working construction and helping on the farm, Tom worked several jobs. Most of them were at convenience stores. When he got bored, he could always find another job. He never seemed to worry when he left one job and was resilient in finding another. One of his favorite jobs was working for Linette at Miller’s Corner.
Tom loved holidays, birthdays, and family gatherings. He especially enjoyed playing Santa for his nephews.
Tom was in a relationship with Jeanne Johnston for several years. They enjoyed and loved each other’s company. Jeanne always made sure Tom’s birthday was special.
Tom loved to spend time out in nature, taking long walks or just walking around town. All his life he was willing to be a runner for others to get them whatever they wanted from the store. He was his siblings' treat go getter when they were kids and continued being a runner for his friends at Crestwood.
One constant in Tom’s life was his quiet and personal faith. He acquired his faith foundation from his parents and then attended a Search in high school. After that He worked several Searches with his sister Diane. Throughout his life, despite his struggles, he relied on God and his faith. They were a constant entry in all his journals.
Tom's sisters Deb and Mary played a critical role ensuring Tom got the care he needed and that his medical needs were met. He spent his last years at the Sidney Health Center Extended Care facility after suffering mini strokes. This was a big adjustment for Tom and the staff as he had physical difficulties and was unable to communicate verbally. There definitely was a learning curve with many trials and errors along the way. Throughout the process a strong bond developed between Tom and the staff. Through the staff’s patience, kindness and compassion, they became his beloved family. They often would stop by his room to assist Tom with his lifelong addiction to Mountain Dew and chocolate, and of course, make sure his music was turned on. It wasn’t long before Tom developed some favorites. When he was in a good mood, Tom would flash his big bright smile and his face would light up whenever they entered his room. Sometimes he even asked for kisses! He loved them and they loved him as was evident from the many visits to Tom in his last days at the hospital.
Tom passed away peacefully Thursday night June 22, 2023, in Sidney Montana. He will be forever loved and most dearly missed.
Tom is survived by his siblings Jeannette (Nick) Phillips of Spokane, Washington; Greg Prevost of Lambert; Deb Prevost of Sidney; and Diane Beck of Billings, Montana; brother-in-law Jerry Buske of Sidney; along with his nephews Shane (Kelly) Sheridan, Joel (Ashlee) Sheridan, and Luke (Tami) Sheridan, Matt Buske, and Greg (Megan) Buske; and all his nephews' children.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lucy Prevost; his infant sister and brother, Paulette and Larry Prevost; his sister and brother in-law Paula and Pat Sheridan; his sister Mary Buske; his brother in-law Bart Beck; and his nephew Scott Buske.
