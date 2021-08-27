Thomas “Tom” Satra, 75

Thomas “Tom” Satra, 75, of Sidney, Montana passed away Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings, Montana.

Memorial services for Tom are at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 at the Ebenezer Congregational Church in Sidney with Pastor David Meehan officiating.

Inurnment will be the Richland Memorial Park Cemetery under the care of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.

