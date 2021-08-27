Thomas “Tom” Satra, 75 Aug 27, 2021 Aug 27, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Thomas “Tom” Satra, 75Thomas “Tom” Satra, 75, of Sidney, Montana passed away Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings, Montana.Memorial services for Tom are at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 at the Ebenezer Congregational Church in Sidney with Pastor David Meehan officiating.Inurnment will be the Richland Memorial Park Cemetery under the care of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Satra as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sidney Montana Condolence Christianity Memorial Service Funeral Home Inurnment David Meehan Thomas Satra Load comments Submit Obituary We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection