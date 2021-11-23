Tod Victor Gorder, 72, of Sidney, Montana entered heaven on Nov. 17, 2021.
Tod was born in Sidney on Jan. 20, 1949. He was the first son of three boys to Homer and Amiee Gorder.
Tod was a natural-born storyteller and he often spoke of his fondest memories from his childhood such as Boy Scout camp, where he met the governor and spent summers up the Boulder River in a mountain cabin with his family.
When he crossed paths with Susan McGinnis, it didn’t take long for these high school sweethearts to be married on June 8, 1968. The newlyweds worked for Susan’s father, Leo McGinnis on the family ranch and farm. Tod took to the lifestyle as though he was always meant to be a cowboy.
As a true cowboy, he loved riding horses and working cattle and putting up hay his way. He had a love for horses and all animals, especially his little dog, Dixie. He loved everything about nature often looking at the stars and taking time to tell stories about the land and its history.
Tod and Susan had three sons, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. As the family grew, so did Tod’s heart and joy. As a grandfather, Tod most enjoyed taking the children to the Yellowstone River in the backyard of his country home. He taught them how to ride horses, respect the land, and how to cowboy.
He loved to camp and canoe and had many bonfires at the river most every holiday or warm summer afternoon. One of his favorite parties at the river was his grandson’s wedding celebrated on the family land. Another favorite being his granddaughter’s wedding in the Beartooth Mountains.
More recently he enjoyed chasing around his great-grandchildren and picking up his youngest grandson, Greyson, from the bus stop in his golf cart. He was extremely proud of all of his children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments and acknowledged their hard work. It was his greatest delight to tell others about his children and grandchildren.
As an active member of the community, Tod was on the Rau School board and instrumental in the construction of the new school building. His second career in life came when he began to drive truck for the oil field. He appreciated the opportunity to admire the land and meet new people.
Tod became fast friends with everyone who crossed his path. He was quick to share a good joke and tell stories. A colorful, lively, and fun-loving man, always ready for the next garden party. He loved rodeos, the county fair, culture, history, music, and concerts, and attending most every social gathering with friends and family. And if he couldn’t make it to a party he stopped you on the county road to have good conversation and laughs.
There would never be enough time to share all of the stories about this wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, and the legacy he left his family. And they will carry on his storytelling traditions. As Tod would say: “Anyway, back at the ranch…”.
Tod is survived by: his wife of 53 years, Susan Gorder; his sons (Tod) Shane (Lisa) Gorder and Cody Gorder; his grandchildren, Adryan Miller-Gorder, Brennan (Tessa) Gorder, Jalyssa (Zach) McPherson, Brady Gorder, Brielle Gorder and Greyson Gorder; his great-grandchildren, Jarrett Gorder, Mila McPherson and Warren Gorder; and his step-sister Kim Hermanson.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Homer and Aimee Gorder; his in-laws Leo and Doris McGinnis; his brothers, Scott and Rex Gorder; his son Jeremy Gorder; and his grandson Brodie Gorder.
Funeral services for Tod are at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at the Richland County Event Center with Pastor Mike Hussey of the Sidney Lutheran Brethren Church officiating. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before service at the event center.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.