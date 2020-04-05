Todd Haldorson, 81, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020, in hospice care at Marcus Daly Hospital in Hamilton, Mont. He was born on Oct. 14, 1938, the son of Olaf and Constance Haldorson.
Todd was born in Perham, Minn. and raised in Fairview, Mont. He spent his summers working for his Uncle Jon on a dairy farm in Audubon, Minn. Upon graduation from Fairview High School in Fairview, Mont., Todd started working for the railroad and worked in the mining tunnels for highway projects. He found his passion in bridge construction as a pile buck and worked all over the West Coast and in North Dakota, Montana and Colorado. He was a proud member of the Carpenter’s Union for 50+ years.
Todd was a loving and kind man to everyone who knew him. He was a friend to all and was always looking out for the other guy.
Todd is preceded in death by his parents, Olaf and Constance Haldorson; wife, Sharon Haldorson; ex-wife Joyce Lindberg; and son, Todd Haldorson, Jr.
Todd is survived by his two sons, Jack (Jenny) Haldorson and Mark (Kathy) Haldorson; daughter, Kristina Blomquist; daughter-in-law, Wendy Mendenhall; son-in-law, Dale Blomquist; step-children, Terri, Erin and Steve; 10 grandchildren, Kathleen, Kelsey, Aris, Keiver, Wyatt, Calla, Eric, Sean, Sydney and Sarah; two great-grandchildren, Avery and Kayden; and two sisters, Joann and Dolly.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Audubon, Minn. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.