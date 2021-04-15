Tom McGinnis passed away on February 20, 2021 at the ripe age of 66 “to avoid having to partake in the next Presidency.” Tom survived by sarcasm and good times.
Tom left behind lasting memories with his children Russell and Chante McGinnis and Kelly and Jason Graham (McGinnis). Tom’s most prized possessions were his grandchildren.
Tom loved his family and made a lasting impression on anyone he met. He was world-renowned for his sense of humor, not holding back his opinion and a knack for telling it like it is. Tom always told you the truth even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear. It was the school of hard knocks and yes, we were told many times how he had to walk for miles in the snow barefoot to get to school, so suck it up.
Tom was one of seven kids but he was rowdier than all the kids combined. His sisters took care of him and were like mother hens for their baby brother. His sisters are Martha Ellen Wyman, Carrie Virginia Fischer, Joy Mae Buxbaum, Beverly Joan Pust and Sharon Rae Gerding. Tom’s only brother was Leo John McGinnis. The siblings were close even though they were in all different parts of the West Coast.
Tom moved to Washington in 1990, leaving California for new adventures to take his master carpenter skills that he learned from his father. He had a successful business that he was able to retire from.
Tom spent his time traveling between his big family and enjoyed the days on the farm in Montana where he grew up. He thoroughly enjoyed being outdoors ranching, fishing, hunting, and riding horses. Tom’s heart and wishes were to be in the Big Sky Country with his parents for his final resting place. To his family and friends look to the sky and know he will be there saying “Cheers.”
So, come celebrate his life at Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center in Sidney, Montana on April 25, 2021 at 1 p.m.
Whiskey can and should be drank in his honor. He was never one for sentiment or religion but he wanted you to know that if he owes you a drink, and if you can find him in Heaven he will gladly allow you to buy him another. Tom can likely be found forwarding tasteless internet jokes and memes (check your Facebook feed, but don’t open these at work).