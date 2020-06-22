Trace Hilburn, 4
Funeral services for Trace Hilburn, 4, of Sidney, Mont., will be Friday 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Event Center at the Richland County Fairgrounds with Pastor Richard Evans officiating. Burial will follow the service at Lambert Cemetery under the direction of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. To honor Trace’s love of books, books may be donated at the funeral or dropped off at the funeral home. Visitation will be Thursday June 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Family and friends will gather at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel from 3-6 p.m. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Trace passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Sidney Health Center in Sidney, Mont.