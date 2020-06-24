Funeral services for Trace Hilburn, 4, of Sidney, Mont., will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Event Center at the Richland County Fairgrounds with Pastor Richard Evans officiating. Burial will follow the service at Lambert Cemetery under the direction of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. To honor Trace’s love of books, books may be donated at the funeral or dropped off at the funeral home. Visitation will be Thursday June 25, 2020 from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Family and friends will gather at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel from 3 to 6 p.m. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Trace Louis Hilburn made a grand entrance into this world when he decided to arrive four weeks early on May 4, 2016 in Miles City, Montana. He was welcomed by his loving parents Trey and Kayla (Mindt) Hilburn and his three older brothers, Aaron, Nathan, and Konnar.
Being the fourth of five boys, Trace grew up tough. From the day Trace was born, he had a mind of his own. Even though he knew how to walk by the age of 8 months, he absolutely refused and chose to bear crawl (Mowgli) till he was 1½ years old.
He was such a charmer, always giving people compliments. Trace had a special way of making his mom feel like the most beautiful woman in the world, reminding her daily that she smelled like rainbows. Time spent with Dad was Trace’s time for the manly things. Together they would work on pickups, hunt, and mow the lawn with their matching mowers. Being his little brother, Tatum’s, best friend and teacher came naturally for Trace. While giving his older brothers a run for their money was a priority, he truly was the apple of our family’s eye.
Trace loved his family and had a special place in his heart for his grandparents. When visiting Grandma Carrie and Papa Eddie in Fort Peck, he found terrorizing the minnows in the tank so exciting! He also could be found sneaking into the Lakeridge store convincing his grandparents, aunts, and uncles that he really needed a Zinger, even if that meant denying his parents’ wishes. If the box of Zingers were empty, he would settle for a Twinkie. He treasured fishing the Missouri River with Papa Marty even if all they caught were the memories. Moments with Grandma Tina were spent outdoors in the garden, watering flowers, or going inside to bake cookies or read books.
Hunting, fishing, and t-ball were always at the top of his list of favorite activities. Trace spent many hours in the fishing boats with his aunts and uncles where he not only learned the trick of the trade fishing Fort Peck but also usually a new vocabulary.
Trace was a mischievous, goofy, sweet little boy who enjoyed life and who lit up any room he entered. Not a day went by without a dance party in the living room or a jam session in the car. Being able to tease his aunt, uncles and family with a good thump or joke would make him smile and giggle. He adored making people laugh, pranking them, or just plain acting silly.
Trace attended preschool at Heart Prints & Hand Prints Preschool. He took his learning very seriously, always quizzing to make sure his family was paying attention to what he was teaching them. Trace had big dreams to accomplish and was set on becoming a doctor. Some of his most cherished toys were his anatomy toys and pretend doctor kit.
Trace was taken from us way too soon on June 19, 2020 in a tragic accident. He was surrounded by his parents and loved ones when God decided to take his little hand and call him home. We could all use one more chase around the house and one more time to give him additional love.
Trace is survived by: his parents, Trey and Kayla Hilburn; brothers Aaron, Nathan, Konnar, and Tatum; grandparents, Eddie and Carrie Mindt, Marty and Tina Strauser; aunts Haley and Morgan Mindt, Pam Mathis and Beth; uncles, Taylor and Justin Mindt, Turkus Jones and Jeremy Hilburn; great-grandparents, Larry and Sharon Mindt, Denise Herman, Don and Margret Ligon; and numerous great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins.
Trace is preceded in death by: grandparents Willis Godfray Jr. and Janice Loretta Hilburn; and great-grandpa Buck Herman.