Tracey Lane Levi

Tracey Lane Levi

Tracey Lane Levi, age 53, passed away July 3rd, 2023, in Glendive, Montana, surrounded by his wife and three daughters. A Life Tribute Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive with Celebrant Heidi Carney officiating.

Tracey was born August 20th, 1969, in Conrad, Montana, to Dick and Lillian (Williams) Levi. His family later relocated to Glendive. He graduated Dawson County High School in 1988. Shortly after graduating he married his high school sweetheart Stacy (Burman) Levi on June 30th, 1989. Together they had three beautiful daughters, Cassie, Amanda and Rachel.

Load comments