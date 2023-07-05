Tracey Lane Levi, age 53, passed away July 3rd, 2023, in Glendive, Montana, surrounded by his wife and three daughters. A Life Tribute Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive with Celebrant Heidi Carney officiating.
Tracey was born August 20th, 1969, in Conrad, Montana, to Dick and Lillian (Williams) Levi. His family later relocated to Glendive. He graduated Dawson County High School in 1988. Shortly after graduating he married his high school sweetheart Stacy (Burman) Levi on June 30th, 1989. Together they had three beautiful daughters, Cassie, Amanda and Rachel.
Tracey was a jack of all trades, working construction for a few years before starting his career in the oilfield. Being the determined hard worker he was, he started at the bottom and worked his way up. In 2011, he started his own company, Badlands Consulting, LLC, employing many local families. He strongly believed in taking care of his employees and giving them the best he could, winning the Employer of Choice award in 2018.
Tracey lived life to the fullest enjoying simple pleasures such as golfing, riding his motorcycle, hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. You could count on Tracey for anything, and he was always helping people. He had a heart of gold.
Tracey is survived by his wife, Stacy Levi of Glendive, Montana; his three daughters, Cassie (Levi) Morgan of Rapid City, South Dakota, Amanda (Josh) Peyatt of Glendive, Montana, and Rachel Levi of Glendive, Montana; his grandchildren, Mabree, Olivia, Augustus, Addilyn, Isabella, Zoey, and Silas; his parents, Dick and Lillian Levi; his siblings, Shawn Levi of Bigfork, Montana, Shelley (Tyson) Niewoehner of Bigfork, Montana, and Chad (Karen) Levi of Williston, Florida.