Tracey passed away on Friday February 17, 2023 at his home in Watford City, ND.
Tracey Neil Williams was born to Charlie and Lucile Williams on May 2, 1961. He was the baby of the family and yes, he was spoiled! He grew up on the family farm and went to school in Lambert, MT, graduating in 1979.
He worked at various jobs throughout the years. Several times, he went harvesting with his older brothers. On one combining trip, he met a lovely young lady named Brenda and her young son, Jared. Sometime later, Tracey married Brenda and Jared became his son! Later, he and Brenda had two more children, a son, Cullen, and daughter, Tori. Tracey’s family was the light of his life, and he was so proud to be their father.
Later in life, Tracey returned to Montana and worked in the oil fields of North Dakota. Tracey enjoyed visiting with people, playing games, and going to car races with his brothers.
Tracey was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Lucile, and brothers, Kerry and Rodney.
He was gentle and kind and will be missed so much by all who knew him. Rest in peace, Tracey.
