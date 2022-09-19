Tracy Allan Brien, 59

Tracy Allan Brien was born on August 9, 1963, in Cando, North Dakota and welcomed into the loving family of Gary Brien Sr and Betty Lizotte.
Tracy enjoyed many things during his childhood none more than being outside enjoying the outdoors with his family, whether it was hunting, fishing or just enjoying the views of the great outdoors.
At the age of 17, he enlisted in the National Guard and served his country for 12 years. He was stationed in Culbertson, Montana, where he meets his longtime friend Michael Wolf. Even after they got out of the service, they were together whether they were fishing or hunting. They remained friends until the end.
He welcomed his first son Jesse, July 7, 1983. After a few years he met his wife Jaimie in the summer of 1990. They got married in 1996 and divorced in 2000. They welcomed their first child Amber Marie June 14, 1993, and their second child Trevor James Allan July 27, 1995. They had lots of fun together being outdoors, where Amber and Trevor learned all the ins and outs of fishing and hunting. Shortly after moving back to Montana, he met Kandie Madsen and her daughter Tessa. Tessa was a welcomed addition to the family. He separated from Kandie and then met Lana Domier whom he spent the last years of his life with.
Tracy moved to the Sidney area from Halliday, North Dakota in 1999 and moved back and forth from Culbertson and Sidney. His passion was being outdoors, but he was an avid collector of agates. He would walk the river bottoms for hours looking for the best out of the bunch. He would then take them home and make sculptures out of them. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting with his nephew Alex and son Trevor.
He had a real passion for meat cutting and he worked at IGA and Reynolds for the last 12 years. He also was a great taxidermist and would do anything from deer to fish. He loved to cook and just have a great time with family and friends. You could often see him on the weekends in his garage with his music blaring and cooking away on the grill.
Tracy passed away in his home on September 2 surrounded by his children and siblings and father.
Tracy is survived by his children, Jesse, Amber (Kayla) Fountain Brien, Trevor (Caitlyn) Brien, and Tessa Madsen. His ex wife Jaimie Allmendinger and his 2 life partners Kandie Madsen and Lana Domier. His siblings Ronnette (Brad) McCabe, Pam Strandlund, Sheila (Bruce) Devor, Gary Brien Jr, Shawn Brien, Brenda (JC) Christensen. He is also survived by his father Gary Brien Sr and his uncle Ronnie (Barb) Booth.
He is preceded in death by his mother Betty Lizotte and his uncle Stanley Booth.
Celebration of Life will be at a later date either in October or November 2022.
