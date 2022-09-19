Tracy Allan Brien, 59

Tracy Allan Brien was born on August 9, 1963, in Cando, North Dakota and welcomed into the loving family of Gary Brien Sr and Betty Lizotte.

Tracy enjoyed many things during his childhood none more than being outside enjoying the outdoors with his family, whether it was hunting, fishing or just enjoying the views of the great outdoors.

