Urgel “Bud” Bouchard, 92, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at his home in Sidney.
Bud was born on March 29, 1929 in Sidney to Urgel and Isabella (Rambur) Bouchard. He grew up and attended schools in Sidney.
Bud was a farmer/rancher through and through like his uncles Matt and Ike and brother Phillip. Starting at age 8 and moving up Fox Creek, Bud farmed with his Dad using horses.
You could always find Bud in some kind of equipment or in his shop. He bought is first truck and age 16 and his first new truck in 1949 with the proceeds from the flax crop.
Bud loved restoring old tractors, red, green, gray, and orange could be seen throughout his shop. He would grin widely when they ran again. Bud could build almost anything from wood or iron. He also enjoyed cutting and polishing agates.
Anyone who ever had the pleasure of riding with Bud in his pickup across the pasture would never forget it. Driving at Mach 60, hanging on for dear life and listening to childhood stories all the while he would be laughing. He had a very giving heart and a wonderful sense of humor.
After retirement, Bud enjoyed having more time to spend with his grand and great-grandchildren when they would come to visit. He would smile from ear to ear while he held or talked with them.
He is survived by his wife, Annette, of Sidney; two sisters, Jennette (John) Smith of Idaho and Joann (Jim) Schmidt of Oregon; one daughter, Pam Scheetz of Billings, Monana; three sons, Tim (Evah), Jeff (Deb) and Brian Bourchard all of Sidney; John Rogella, Waynette Molloy both of Sidney, Gene Sowder of Wyoming; 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bud, rest in peace.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives, Laurene Lorenz and Lillian Rogella; brother, Phillip; son, Patrick; and great-granddaughter, Megan Krugler.
At Bud’s request, there will be no church services. There will be a celebration of Bud’s life next spring when family and friends can all attend. There will be a notice in the paper when it is set. The Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Urgel Bouchard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.