Vera Estella Anderson, 99, of Sidney, Montana, formerly of Savage, Montana passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at Extended Care in Sidney.

A memorial service for Vera will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastors Audrey Rydbom and Tim Tharp officiating.

Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Vera Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments