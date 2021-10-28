Vera Estella Anderson, 99 Oct 28, 2021 Oct 28, 2021 Updated 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Vera Estella Anderson, 99, of Sidney, Montana, formerly of Savage, Montana passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at Extended Care in Sidney.A memorial service for Vera will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastors Audrey Rydbom and Tim Tharp officiating.Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. To plant a tree in memory of Vera Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sidney Memorial Service Christianity Condolence Vera Estella Anderson Funeral Home Montana Pastor Load comments Submit Obituary We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection