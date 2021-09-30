Verna Lou Nollmeyer Dobraska entered the arms of Jesus on Sept. 26, 2021 while surrounded by her loving family.
She was born to Henry and Marilyn (Matthews) Nollmeyer on April 9, 1958, the fifth of eight children. She was raised on the family farm near Savage, Montana where she loved being involved in the daily working of the family farm. She drove the combine, cultivated sugar beets, swathed alfalfa, irrigated and tackled many of the other various jobs that needed done.
She attended Savage Public School and graduated as valedictorian of her class in 1976. She attended Saint Paul Bible College in Minnesota where she met the love of her life, “city boy” Glen Dobraska from Milwaukee.
Verna and Glen were married Sept. 23, 1978. They enjoyed 43 years of adventure together. They raised their five kids first in Savage, Montana, and then in Corinth, Texas. Verna was a super-mom and was involved in every aspect of her children’s lives, including homeschooling all of her children. Verna communicated regularly with her adult children, and was often texting or talking with them on the phone. She loved visiting them in their homes and helping however she could. She generously loved others and was a “mom” to many more than just her five children.
She loved family vacations. Verna has spent time hiking national parks with her family, gallivanting around New York with her girls where she robustly sang the song “Statue of Liberty” while standing in the crowd at the Statue of Liberty. (Her girls may have been slightly embarrassed.) She was the “lodge mom” on the many family ski trips. She truly adored her grandkids. She spent as much time as possible with them and loved to attend their events, and especially enjoyed reading books with them.
Verna was involved in many things, including Bible Study Fellowship, Awana, church youth group and worship team. Verna also coached basketball and track, played piano for countless school music events, taught piano lessons, substitute taught at several Texas schools (mainly Founders Classical Academy of Corinth). She loved to sew and crochet and gift her items. She faithfully attended and actively participated in Republican conventions and events.
Verna was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved cheering on the green and gold with the family. "GO PACK GO!" She passionately pursued family genealogy and loved visiting the family homestead in Montana. She felt it was her responsibility to make sure future generations knew their family legacy and where they fit into it.
Verna was most famous for her animated storytelling that captivated all who listened. From stories about living in rural Montana to getting a signature from Ronald Reagan, Verna had the ability to remember every date and detail, and articulate her stories in a way that brought them to life.
Verna’s top priority was relationships, starting with her family. She was a devoted Christian, following God in every aspect of her life. Living her Christian faith to the fullest provided Verna the unique ability to make friends with everyone she encountered by genuinely taking an interest in their lives.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents; oldest brother, Don Nollmeyer; and twin daughters Kelly and Kimberly. She is survived by her husband, Glen; children - Andrew (Erin) Dobraska, Tad Dobraska, Katie (Eric) Denn, Kristi (Austin) Grieci and Michael Dobraska; and grandchildren - Elijah and Addison Dobraska, and Avery Dobraska. She also is survived by three brothers- Dave, Duane and Del; three sisters - Eileen, Murlene, and Bobbie; twenty-eight nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.
Verna's celebration of life service will be Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Corinth, Texas.
Cards and flowers may be directed to the church. Memorial gifts many be made in honor of Verna to Samaritan’s Purse.