Vernon Eugene "Bud" Dodge, 94, of Sidney, Montana passed away peacefully in the evening hours of Monday, June 21, 2021 at the Sidney Health Center Extended Care in Sidney. His final days were spent surrounded by his grandchildren.
Bud was born Sept. 12, 1926 in Kenmare, North Dakota to David and Rebecca (Dagg) Dodge. As a boy he lived in rural Kenmare where he helped on his family’s farm.
He later married the love of his life, Harriet Julia Dodge, on May 25, 1947 in Plentywood, Montana. They lived inseparable for over 64 years until her passing on Dec. 21, 2011. Together they had three children, Virginia (Jean), Elaine and Eugene (Butch).
In his adult life, he worked for the Highway Department among other places and would often talk about the days when he had to shovel snow drifts taller than the plows during the North Dakota storms.
He will be fondly remembered for his great stories reminiscing about the good ol’ days and infectious bright smile.
He enjoyed fishing, watching old western shows and above all being with his family. He was a kind and giving man that was loved dearly and will be missed by many.
In death, Bud met his parents; his wife, Harriet; children - Virginia (Jean) Woodbeck, Elaine Dodge and Eugene (Butch) Dodge; sisters - Ellen Beyer, Shirley Damon, Evelyn Boyer and Esther Knudson; and brothers - Finley Dodge and Roy Dodge.
Bud is survived by his brother, David (Sonny) Dodge; daughter-in-law, Pat Dodge; grandchildren - Dawn Pederson (Don Sheehan), Donna Christianson (Daryn) Darrell Emmel, Jerome Hinds (Monica), Jodi Greig, Jackie Grier (Randy), Toni Dodge (Chris Wallem) and Bobbi Larson (Rick); 17 great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Vernon “Bud” Dodge, 94, of Sidney, Montana are at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney with Pastor Richard Evans officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Andrea Evanson, CNA at the Sidney Extended Care for all the comfort and love given to our grandfather during his stay, especially during the pandemic when we were not able to be there. She held a special place in his heart.