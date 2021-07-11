Vesta Verschoot, 77, of Lambert, Montana passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Swedish Medical Center, Englewood, Colorado.
Memorial services for Vesta are at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the First Lutheran Church in Lambert with fellowship and lunch following services at the Senior Center in Lambert.
Cremation has taken place.
Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
