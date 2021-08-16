Victor J. Miller, 67, of Salt Lake City, Uah passed away unexpectedly at Encompass Rehabilitation Health Hospital in Sandy, Utah on Aug. 8, 2021.
Victor was the second child born to A. Ray Miller and Bernice Graber Miller on Sept. 26, 1953 in Sidney, Montana.
He was in 4-H and Valley Vaqueros as a youth and graduated from Sidney High School in 1971. He carried his transistor radio everywhere, which he loved listening to the Minnesota Twins baseball games. He continued his education at Montana State University-Bozeman graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Film & Television.
Victor then began his career holding multiple positions at television stations in Great Falls and Missoula before moving to Salt Lake City in 1985. He was extremely loyal to KTVX where he worked for 21 years.
While in Salt Lake City he became an avid Utah Jazz fan as a season ticket holder and didn’t miss a game. He recorded many seasons on VHS after schedule conflicts and seat changes prevented him from attending in person.
Victor had a generous heart and cared greatly for family, friends, and coworkers. He chose to work holidays so his coworkers could be home for special occasions. He did however make it to Montana for Christmas in 1992 to be with his whole family. Those family visits were precious as we were all excited when he decided to make the trip home but goodbyes were brief. It was typical to watch him walk away, never looking back, and waving to those behind him so we didn’t see each other’s sad faces. He loved his nieces and nephews as his own and it was heartwarming to see him hold them when they were little.
Victor is survived by his sister Connie Webb and brother Lee (Jill) Miller, nephew Hank (Debbie) Webb, nieces Kim (Leif) Halvorson, Tara (Justin) Kiel, Jaci (Alan) Moos, 5 great-nieces, three great-nephews, and special life long friends Dave and Mary Applegate.
The family thanks those who have expressed their condolences.
Memorials can be given to the American Heart Association or a charity of ones choice.
An informal gathering is tentatively planned for Sept. 26 at Richland Park near Sidney.
