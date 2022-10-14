Virginia Fink, 79

Virginia Fink, 79

Mass of the Christian Burial for Virginia Fink, 79 of Fairview, MT is at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Fairview, MT with Fr. Jim O’Neil as presider. Wake services will be at 6:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Fairview, MT. Inurnment will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, ND under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

