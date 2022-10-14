Mass of the Christian Burial for Virginia Fink, 79 of Fairview, MT is at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Fairview, MT with Fr. Jim O’Neil as presider. Wake services will be at 6:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Fairview, MT. Inurnment will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, ND under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Virginia Ann (Baxter) Fink passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus surrounded by her family in Sidney, MT on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was born in Fairview, MT the 3rd child to Cecil and Bertha Baxter on April 26, 1943. Virginia attended grades 1-3 at the Nohly School and grades 4-8 in Fairview, before graduating from Lambert High School in 1961.
On July 1, 1961, she married Joe Fink, also of Lambert, at St. Philomena’s Church in Sidney. Their ceremony was performed by Father Ned Schinnick, which was one of the first weddings he performed after moving to Sidney.
Virginia and Joe lived in Lambert until 1970, when they moved to Fairview, and she worked for several years at the Sears catalog store in Sidney while they raised their family.
After Joe’s retirement in 1998, they enjoyed taking yearly trips including five cruises, a bus tour through Italy, and three trips to Hawaii, which was her favorite.
One of Virginia’s passions was quilting. She made quilts for each of her children and grandchildren and made several that she donated to cancer survivors and fundraisers.
Her love for God was a strength to all who knew her. She was very active in her Bible study group and served as a lay pastor at St. Catherine’s Church in Fairview, assisting with sermons and the Grief Ministry.
She is survived by her husband Joe of Fairview, MT; children Gene (Marlene) Fink of Fairview, MT, Kent (Jody) Fink of Aztec, NM, Doug Fink of Fairview, MT, Kandyse (Mark) Whitney of Beaverton, OR, Scott Fink of Beaverton, OR, Lisha (Steve) Lutke of Park City, MT, and Kurt (Michelle) Fink of Russellville, AL; grandchildren Dustin Fink of Glendive, MT, Travis (Jamie) Fink of Billings, MT, Megan (Devyn) Lutke of Laurel, MT, Jace Lutke of Billings, MT, John (Karen) Unruh of Glendive, MT, and Jacob (Lois) Unruh of Fairview, MT; great-grandchildren Andrew Truax of Glendive, MT, Cole and Parker Fink of Billings, MT, Emily, Kaitlyn, Rylee, and Wyatt Unruh of Glendive, MT, Jacob Jr., Cameron, and Taylor Unruh of Fairview, MT; and brother Colin (MaryAnn) Baxter of Anchorage, AK.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Bertha (Freeman) Baxter of Fairview, MT and her sisters Thelma Young of Shawmut, MT and Barbara (Ralph) Hafemann of Crane, MT.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff members for their care and kindness.
To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Fink as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.