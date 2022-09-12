Virginia Hanson Oraw, 74

Virginia Hanson Oraw, 74 of Waukee, Iowa, formerly of Dickinson, North Dakota, and Sidney, Montana, passed away Wednesday August 24, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.

Virginia was born in Dickinson, ND on December 23, 1947, to Vernon and Afton Hanson. She grew up on the family farm southeast of Amidon, ND. She attended country school taught by her mother, Afton. Virginia graduated from New England High School in 1965. She continued her education at Dickinson State College earning an elementary education degree.

