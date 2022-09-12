Virginia Hanson Oraw, 74 of Waukee, Iowa, formerly of Dickinson, North Dakota, and Sidney, Montana, passed away Wednesday August 24, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.
Virginia was born in Dickinson, ND on December 23, 1947, to Vernon and Afton Hanson. She grew up on the family farm southeast of Amidon, ND. She attended country school taught by her mother, Afton. Virginia graduated from New England High School in 1965. She continued her education at Dickinson State College earning an elementary education degree.
She accepted a first grade teaching position in Sidney in 1969 and continued to teach until retiring in 2008. She married Cal Oraw at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney on May 29, 1971. They continued to reside and raise their family in Sidney.
Virginia dedicated her life to her family, church, and students. She was an active member of Pella Lutheran in Sidney, St. John Lutheran in Dickinson, and Faith Lutheran in Clive, Iowa. She enjoyed decorating her home, maintaining a garden, and reading countless books. She was a talented sewing enthusiast who loved needlepoint, but her true gift was quilting. She meticulously crafted beautiful quilts for each arriving baby, season, and life event.
She also enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. She appreciated nature, packing up her family for annual camping excursions across Montana and the Dakotas. She traveled to Europe and on quilting retreats with friends. She took her grandchildren to experience Christmas in New York City. Most recently, she and her husband traveled throughout the Southwest and the Caribbean.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Pella Lutheran Church, 418 West Main Street, Sidney, Montana 59270. Interment will follow at the Sidney Cemetery.
Please direct any memorial donations to: RCCADV (Richland County Coalition Against Domestic Violence), P.O. Box 882 Sidney, MT 59270.
She was preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Afton (Tuttle) Hanson and her sister Patricia (Hanson) Eckert. She is survived by her husband Cal, daughter Holly (Ryan) Meagher, son Joel (Angela Castro Sarmiento) Oraw, her beloved grandchildren Alison Meagher, Logan Meagher, her brother Doug (Bobbie) Hanson and numerous nieces and nephews.
