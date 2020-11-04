Visitation for Lynel “Lyn” King, 69, of Sidney is on Monday, November 2, 2020, from Noon to 6 p.m. and Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Family services will be on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 6 p.m., with Pastor David Meehan officiating, at the family request the public is invited to this service at the funeral home. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Lynel “Lyn” was born on June 21, 1951, Beach, North Dakota to Gordon and Carol (Carson) Neer. In 1951, the family moved to Sidney, Montana where Lyn grew up and attended schools. When she was a senior in high school she made a trip to Spain, where she performed playing her flute. She graduated from Sidney Senior High School in 1969. Lyn was united in marriage to, the love of her life, Alvin “Bud” King on February 21, 1970, in Sidney. After the marriage they made their home in Savage where her husband, Bud, worked at the mine. They returned to Sidney after Bud’s retirement. To this union, two children were born, Tony and Taunya. After the marriage, she worked at U.B.C, Richland Homes, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and District II Drug and Alcohol. After Lyn retired she enjoyed staying home and taking care of her grandkids, nieces, and nephew with her “Magic Couch”. Her grandkids held a special place in her heart.
Lyn had a tender heart for taking care of the elderly and any unwanted animal her kids would bring home. She loved playing her flute. She enjoyed playing cards, pinochle, doing crossword puzzles, and crocheting. Lyn loved watching the Walton’s with her husband, Bud. She also loved doing things for her children, following her grandchildren in all of their activities and raising and caring for her Bleeding Heart flowers.
Lyn passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the ER at Sidney Health Center, Sidney.
She is survived by: her husband, Bud King, Sidney, MT; son, Tony G. King, Sidney, MT; daughter, Taunya (Jason) Rau, Cartwright, ND; brother, Stuart (Lena) Neer, Sidney, MT; sisters, Ellen (Wade) Tombre, Savage, MT and Lynda (Greg) Harper, Bozeman, MT; and her three grandchildren, Jaycie, Jerron, and Jake.
She was preceded in death by her parents.