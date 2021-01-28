Vivian Mary Reed
July 22, 1931 — Jan. 17, 2021
On January 17, 2021 Our wife, Mom, Grandmother left her earthly life to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus. She had been surrounded by her children and grandchildren in her final days and passed with her husband and family by her side.
Vivian was born July 22, 1931 to Isaac and Corrine Thomas of Detroit Lakes Minnesota. She was one of 5 children including Marie, Ike, Mike and Jim.
Vivian and Frank Reed married on April 28, 1953 and expanded their family to include 10 children; sons Greg (Kris), Tony (Chris), Pat (Georgeline), Ron (Jackie), Fred (Debbie), Doug (Erna), Ryan and Bruce (Jody). They also had two daughters Cheryl Schmidt (Dean) & Mary Quiroz (Tommy).
Vivian was a woman of unending faith and lived her life as an example to everyone around her. We all benefitted from that faith as she always gave her worries to God in Prayer.
A mass to celebrate her life was held on Jan. 22, 2021 at ST Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Billings where they resided at the time of her passing with Father Steve Zabrocki officiating. ST Michaels Catholic Church in Savage was the family church for many, many years.
Vivian is survived by her husband Frank, 10 children, 27 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. When we all get to Heaven what a day of rejoicing that will be.
Funeral has already been held
Memorials in her honor can be made to St Michael’s Catholic Church in Savage c/o St Matthews Catholic Church, 310 7th St SE Sidney, MT 59270.