Walter “Paul” Kordonowy joined his parents and his son, Stanley, on March 5, 2021. He was 82 years old.
The funeral will be held at Guardian Angel Catholic Church at 10 a.m. in Power, Montana on June 26, 2021. Burial will take place in Dutton immediately after the funeral.
Paul was born at the family farm in Gorham, North Dakota on June 23, 1938, to Dymetro and Anna Kordonowy. He was the baby of the family. His siblings were Mary McPherson, Raymond Kordonowy and his half-siblings were Sam, Doris, Eva,
Valdmir, Tony, and Bill.
Paul married “his bride,” Vivian Yvonne Minjares on January 4, 1960, in Sidney, Montana at St. Philomena Church. He was serving as a U.S. Marine at that time and was later honorably discharged. Together they had ten children, Naomi Frame, Paul (Laura), Lorena (Tim) New, Carlotta Hill, Larry(Allyson), Beth(Rob Cook), Stanley (deceased), Kathleen (Marshall) Roos, Angela (Trevor) Semenza, and Rosa (Kelly) Qunell.
There are 35 grandkids and 45 great-grandkids.
Paul and Vivian lived in Virginia, Iowa and Texas but always came home to Montana. They lived in Sidney until 1992 and then moved to Dutton, Montana. Paul was very active in the Catholic churches in Dutton and in Sidney. In the church, he served as
Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus, he was active in the Cursillo, he was lector, communion minister, and he served as a trustee on the Foundation of Diocese of Helena.
He loved the stock market, golfing, woodwork, westerns, and reading.
Paul worked in the insurance field and in the gas and oil industry. He talked of his dreams of “owning a farm again.” He loved seeing his grandkids and great-grandkids. There were not any “steps” in his family. He accepted all of his children’s spouses’ children as his own grandkids as well as the extra kids brought home through the years.
Paul had a great sense of humor. He claimed wisdom was going to come any day. Some of his favorite sayings are “Do you think before you talk?” “Don’t eat yellow snow.” “Do you think I have stock in the electric company?” “You were adopted but we
got ya’ back!” “Good intentions pave the road to hell”
He will be dearly missed and is loved. Rest in peace.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.