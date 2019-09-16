On September 12, 2019, Walter W. Hochhalter took his first breath in Heaven. He was born on September 21, 1931 in Medina, North Dakota to Jacob and Katherine Hochhalter. He was the youngest of 13 children. Walter attended Medina High School where he played basketball, a sport that several of his Grandchildren excelled in.
After High School, Walter joined the Marine Corp on March 20, 1952 and prepared to fight in the Korean War. As he was in transport to Korea, the war ended and he was redirected to Japan. After his honorable discharge as a Corporal on March 10 1954, he returned home and began working with the railroad, following in the footsteps of his father.
He then began his career with Mountain States Telephone. This career path took him to Montana. In 1955, he met Betty Kebschull and they were married on January 29, 1956. During their first years together they were transferred to many cities and towns across Montana, before they settled in Sidney in 1972, where they lived until 1987. Life then took them to Butte America where Walter continued with AT&T until his retirement in 1993. Sitting still didn’t fit well into the plan, so he formed Walt’s Telecommunications which he worked until 2003.
Walter was very involved in his church. He served in many leadership roles as well as singing in the choir and singing Bass in the quartet. Walter lived his life according to his faith in Jesus Christ. The day that he entered heaven was the day that he lived his life for.
Walter found his joy in watching his Grandchildren play sports. Whether it be a cross country race, football game, basketball game, softball game, or track meet, you could see Walter with his team shirt and hear his all too familiar whistle.
Walter is survived by his wife Betty, his children Donna Rapske (Roger), Kim Lorenz (Allen) Joel Hochhalter (Vicki), Lowell Hochhalter (Tami), and Cherie Straus (Randy), his grandchildren, Richard, Mandilyn, Vicky, Kelly, Jacob, Travis, Courtney, Carson, Lacey, Allison, Raegan, Logan, and Jaxon, Great Grandchildren Ryan, Keira, Cooper, Seeley, Dylan, Paige, Samuel, and his sister Adeline Drew.
He is preceded in death by his Ma and Pa Hochhalter, and 11 of his brothers and sisters.
A Celebration of Walter’s life will be held on September 21st (His Birthday) at 11:00 am at Journey Church in Butte, Montana. He will be interned at Yellowstone National Cemetery at a later date with full military honors.
Memorials can be sent to: The LifeGuard Group, 13320 Bunchgrass Lane, Missoula, MT 59808 and Journey Church, Journey Church 2055 Florence Ave, Butte MT, 59701.