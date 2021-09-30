Wanda Lynn Reimann, 75, of Billings, Montana passed away July 29, 2021 at The Tender Nest facility in Billings from an extended illness of Alzheimers.
Wanda was born on Jan. 1, 1946 in Sidney Montana to George E. Reimann and Florence Brown Reimann of Lambert, Montana. She was raised on the family farm and educated at Lambert public school through eighth grade in 1960. She graduated from high school at Mount Ellis Academy in Bozeman, Montana in l964.
Wanda attended beauty school in Walla Walla, Washington, then married Norman Krause in 1968 to which two children were born, Ben and Heather. She received her LPN degree in Longview, Washington.
Wanda was an excellent seamstress. She made her own wedding dress and most of her daughter's clothes. Her greatest joy was spending time with her granddaughter. She received an RN degree at Miles City Community College in 1989 and worked at various hospitals and nursing homes throughout Montana.
Wanda was a long-time member of the Seventh-Day-Adventist church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Florence Reimann; sister-in-Laws, Connie Reimann and Judy Reimann; and brother-in-law, Wayne Christensen.
She is survived by her son, Ben (Mechelle) Krause of Laurel; daughter, Heather (Bill) Beeler of Billings; brother, Roger (Marge) Reimann of Inchelium, Washington; sister Sandra Christensen of Sequim, Washington; Renee (Marvin) Herbel of Hardin, Montana; brother Monte Reimann of Great Falls, Montna; one granddaughter, Ali Krause; and many neices and nephews.
To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Reimann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.