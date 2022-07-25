Our awesome brother, Wayne Eggum, 75, died on Christmas Day doing what he loved most: hiking a rugged trail close to his home in St George, Utah.
Wayne was born on December 20, 1946, in Glendive, Montana to Marlow and Doris (Tully) Eggum. He lived his childhood in Richey, Montana leading an idyllic life of a child able to run and play with his friends in our small town.
When a terrible accident took the life of our father in 1964, he stepped into the role of being the man of the family, trying his best to help Mom with the work that needed to be done and the raising of us girls - with a lot of teasing on the side.
He attended school in Richey graduating in 1965. He went on to college at Eastern Montana College in Billings where he graduated with a degree in Education.
He started working in the ski shop at Big Bear in Billings, and became a ski instructor at Red Lodge Mountain. His love of skiing ultimately led to his working for K2 Skis until his retirement in 2016.
In August 1977, he married Kari Haugen in Billings, and they moved to Salt Lake City, UT, where he continued his work with K2. They were divorced in Oct. 1981. He lived most of his adult life in Salt Lake City, UT, working as the K2 Ski Rep in a large territory. He was much loved by everyone who came in contact with him. He was such an amazing man that it is hard to even describe him. When he retired he built his dream home in Ivins, UT and planned on remaining there for the rest of his years. It was an area he loved with beautiful desert scenery all around him. It was also close to great ski resorts and good friends, and he had so many friends.
He is survived by his sisters, Sheila Fink and Carole Eggum. Nieces: Mara Willet (Chad) and Cozette DeTray (Mike), Nephews: Kyle Eggum (Angie), Gavin Flexer (Nikki), Bryce Flexer (Jennilyn) and Cody Fink (Caitlyn). Great Nephews: Paige Flexer, Remy Flexer and Ian Willett. Great nieces: Kylah Fink, Tully Morton and Normie Eggum. A host of great friends and acquaintances. He is so loved and missed.
