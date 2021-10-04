Wesley Hayes Larson, 49, of Sidney, Montana went home to be with God on Sept. 28, 2021 following a month-long battle with COVID-19 at Sanford Health in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Wes was born in Vernal, Utah on Oct. 5, 1972, the second child born to parents Jean Hardy and Marlin “Slim” Larson, joining his big sister Wendy. He was the only boy raised in a group of six girls and therefore was very spoiled. He was a very intelligent and mischievous child.
Wes graduated from Fairview High School in 1991 and then left home to join the Navy. While in the Navy. He had the opportunity to travel around and see many different parts of the world, including Japan and Russia. He was proud to be a Navy Med-Tech Corpsman and working alongside his military buddies.
Later, he joined the Nursing Program at UND-Williston.
Wes was incredibly hard working, holding jobs at various trucking companies in Sidney, Montana where he welcomed his daughter Hailie into the world in 2000. Wes was united in marriage to the love of his life, Amy Larson, on July 12, 2012.
In 2013, Wes began a new career, working for BNSF as a conductor and eventually as an engineer, fulfilling his lifelong dream of “playing with trains.” He loved his job and his BNSF family.
In his minimal time off, Wes enjoyed kayaking while sporting his floppy hats, taking road trips to the mountains in his jeep, visiting breweries and accumulating growlers, playing with his three precious bulldogs, shooting his guns and making delicious meals on his smoker. He was a lifelong Raiders football superfan with an entire decked out man cave dedicated to them.
He was a loving husband, father, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend to many, who will be forever loved and missed. In our hearts he will always be “Our Warrior”.
Wes was preceded in death by his grandma, Katie Cook; grandparents — Burdette and Eleanor Larson; and parents Jean Hardy and Slim Larson.
Wes is survived by his wife, Amy Larson; daughters Hailie Larson and Emily Hanson; son McKade Hanson; his sister Wendy Larson; nephews Cole and Kyle Humphries; his Auntie Irene Wevley; and numerous cousins.
Wes’s memorial service will be held at the Event Center in Sidney on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wes’s GoFundMe to help Amy through this difficult time.