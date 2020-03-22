Wesley James Sturgis, 84
Wesley James Sturgis, 84, passed away peacefully March 12, 2020 surrounded by family in Yuma, Ariz. following a short battle with Cancer. He was born in Sidney, Mont. January 20, 1936, to parents Floyd and Hazel Sturgis. He attended school in Sidney and at 18 years, he enlisted in the U.S. Army.
He was eventually stationed at Camp Hanford Wash., where he met his future wife Sharon Nielsen, who resided in Richland, Wash. They married one year later and were transferred to Fort Greely, Alaska in May 1956. Daughter Sheila was born in Alaska the following May 1957. Their next transfer was Fort Riley Kansas, where Daughter Brenda came into the world in July 1958.
Wes was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Army in September 1959. They then opted to return to Wes’ birthplace of Sidney, Mont., where they settled permanently and welcomed their two Sons, Brian in 1961 & Darren in 1964. Wes spent several years driving truck and operating his Excavation Business under the Name of “Snoco,” retiring in 2005. Wes never lost his enthusiasm for anything with an Engine, be it on Land, Air or Sea & he loved the RV Life. They looked forward to their yearly trips South every Winter since 1988 & called themselves “Half-Yumans”. At the time of his passing they had been enjoying their RV life in the sunshine of Yuma, Ariz. under the Palm tree.
Wesley leaves behind his Wife Sharon Sturgis of 63 Years, two Daughters Sheila Sturgis-Cottrell, Sidney, Mont,, Brenda (Al) Brady-Gillette, Wyo., two Sons Brian (Brenda) Sturgis and Darren Sturgis all of Sidney, Mont. and one Brother Danny (Kathy) Sturgis.
Popa will be missed by nine Grandchildren, Sasha (Brian) Bannister, Beau Cottrell, Lane Cottrell, Brianne Sturgis, Brittney Sturgis & Baillie (Halen) Crosby, RaeAnne Sturgis, Jordan Sturgis & Sheridan Sturgis. 14 Great Grandchildren including, Sasha-Wesley, Matti & Brekk Bannister. Beau-Caden, Kyia & ShaeLynn Cottrell. Lane-Christine & Alianna Cottrell. Brianne-Aiden & Jayce Rudie. Brittney-Taylor & Blake Anderson. Bailley-Piper & Connor Crosby. Let’s not forget the Family Cat “Kramer”. We will all miss our Popa so very much as he was our Hero!
Preceding him in Death were his Parents Floyd & Hazel Sturgis, Brother Buddy Sturgis, Sisters Verna Shields & Midge Gustafson. Wife’s Parents Mr. & Mrs. C.G. Nielsen as well as Sisters-In-Law Marilyn Nielsen Hubbard, Laurel Nielsen Fleck, numerous Aunts, Uncles & Cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Yuma’s 1st Assembly of God Church on Avenue B in Yuma, Ariz. with Pastor Paul Killingsworth officiating, at a later date, due to the coronavirus. An additional Celebration of Life is planned at Wes’ Birthplace in Sidney, Mont. at a later date.