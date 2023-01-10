William “Bill” Mercier, 92

On Dec. 18, 2022, William “Bill” Mercier passed away at home with his family around him. We know he is now with his Lord and Savior.William Herbert Mercier was born Aug. 27, 1930 in Sidney, MT, to Alfred and Margaret Mercier. He joined siblings Joe, Al, Julia and Ben. Later Roy “Bud” joined the family.Bill graduated from Lambert High School in 1950. On Nov. 20, 1951, he married Edna Irene Sharbono in Sidney.Bill served in the U.S. Marines from 19521954. In 1953, he received his orders to go to Korea to take part in the war. Before they got to Korea the war ended, so he went to Japan instead.Three children were born to Bill and Edna – Diana Lee, Randy Scott and Kevin William.Bill Started his trucking career in Sidney, delivering gas to local farmers. He just kept on trucking. It was a job he loved.In 1971, they moved their family to the Laurel area and have lived there since. They loved spending time with family! A favorite pastime was the annual camping trip with family. The memories made on those trips will never be forgotten.He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Edna. His daughter Diana (Gary) Harding, sons Randy (Rose) Mercier, Kevin (Jessie) Mercier, 9 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.Services will be in the Spring of 2023.
