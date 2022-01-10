William (Billy) Luther Colbert, 92, of Richey, Montana passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at Sidney Health Center.
Billy was born on Aug. 19, 1929 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Luther and Carrie (Wilhelm) Colbert. Billy moved to Richey as a young boy with his family. He grew up and attended school in Richey. He also attended Rocky Mountain College before entering the Navy in 1950. He was discharged from the Navy in 1954.
He returned to Richey after being discharged from the Navy and started farming with his stepdad, Alfred.
Billy met the love of his life, Violet Waller in 1954. They married on Sept. 3, 1954. They had three children- William Luther (Tyke), Olga Denise (Tootie) and LeRoy Burdette. Billy was a very active member of the American Lutheran church and served on numerous boards in Richey and the surrounding communities. He was a farmer through-and-through and had a true love for farming.
Billy was a true family man and taught his children and grandchildren many life lessons. He was never too busy to stop and let his grandchildren climb into the combine for a ride, which usually resulted in a nap.
One thing Billy loved to do is give nicknames. His children and grandchildren all had a nickname. Billy also loved to go to the ball games and watched numerous games over the years. He watched his kids, grandkids and even got to watch some of his great-grandkids play.
He was a patient man with a true spirit of generosity and kindness and a wonderful sense of humor.
Billy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Violet, of Richey; his son, Tyke (Patty) Colbert of Richey; his daughter, Tootie (Jim) Yadon of Fairview, Montana; six grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Luther Colbert; his mom, Carrie Unruh; his stepdad, Alfred Unruh; his sisters, Mary Wing and Phyllis Carlsen; and his son, LeRoy Colbert.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at the American Lutheran Church in Richey with Pastor Eric Rydbom and Paul Sponheim officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the Richey Cemetery. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
