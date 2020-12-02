Mass of the Christian Burial for Dale Mullin, 94, of Lambert, Montana, will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Jim O’Neil as presider. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, Montana under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
William ”Dale” Mullin passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020 with his daughter, Darla, by his side.
Dale was born on March 15, 1926 to parents Bill and Jesse Mullin, where he joined siblings Francis (Goar), Clinton, Murton and Mildred (Goulart), and later joined by Alice (Mercier), Jimmy, Kathleen (Thornton), Phyllis (Runyon) and Connie (Bankey).
He attended View Point School through the 8th grade, and high school through the 9th grade. He then decided he was smarter than his teachers, quit school and went to work for neighbors, where he made 50 cents a day. When he turned 18, he tried to enlist in the Army, but was turned away because of his stutter. He then went to work for Chrighton’s, hauling beer from Williston to Great Falls. At the age of 19, he rode the train to California and worked as a grease monkey mechanic in the vineyards and stayed with his sister, Mildred. He later moved to Snelling, California, where he worked with his sister Francis’ husband, Rex, in the vineyards.
By 1947, he had saved $3,000, and he moved back to Montana and bought his first tractor and plow. He started farming with Fritz Steinsmeyer on 160 acres. He was later gifted this land from Fritz, which he had grown to love so much. He farmed and raised cattle for more than 60 years. In 1948, he met the love of his life, Louise Taylor. They were married in 1949 and lived in a shack by the present Firehall in Lambert, later moving to a bunkhouse on the Mullin Family Homestead. There were no crops that year, so he went to work for LYREA, with Ben Mercier, where they installed electricity in the town of Lambert. In 1952, Dale bought the Bert Waller place in Lambert where he and Louise raised their four children Dave, Dale, Dana and Darla. In 1976, Louise drew up their house plans and they built a house on the farm.
Dale and Louise loved bowling, playing cards, traveling and fishing, but most of all they adored following their grandchildren in all of their school activities. Dale lost his wife Louise in 2000, and he continued to live on his farm. He was a very kind, gentle and humble soul. His family meant everything to him. In 2019, due to declining health, he entered hospice care where he was cared for by his favorite nurse, Jill Carpenter. He considered her a part of our family and reminded her of that every time she visited.
Dale is survived by; his children, Dave (Merle) Mullin, Dale (Lisa)Mullin, Dana (Lloyd) Dopp, and Darla (Ken) Hill; his grandchildren, Darcy (Lacey) Mullin, Darin Mullin, Dawn Mullin, Troy Mullin, Tristan Mullin, Wendy (Chris) Schulenberg, Wesley (Angie) Torgerson, Ashlie (Chad) Williams, Alexis (Tyler) Saxton, and Aric (Trish) Mavity; 22 great grandchildren; and his siblings, Jim Mullin, Kathleen Thornton, Phyllis Runyon, and Connie Bankey.
He was preceded in death by his wife Louise, parents Bill and Jesse Mullin, Fritz and Grace Steinsmeyer, in-laws Wayne and Grace Taylor, sister-in-law and her husband Betty and Ray Rambur, siblings Francis Goar, Clinton Mullin, Murton Mullin, Mildred Goulart and Alice Mercier, and grandson Jayde Torgerson.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Sidney Health Center Hospice in memory of Jill Carpenter.