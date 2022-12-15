William David “Dave” Schlenker, 80 Dec 15, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services are being planned for the spring of 2023. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.William David Schlenker passed away on December 12, 2022 at Garfield County Health Center in Jordan, MT. To plant a tree in memory of William Schlenker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags William David Schlenker Mt Condolence Sidney Funeral Home Garfield County Health Center Website Load comments Submit Obituary We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection