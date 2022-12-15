Services are being planned for the spring of 2023. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.

William David Schlenker passed away on December 12, 2022 at Garfield County Health Center in Jordan, MT.

