Services are being planned for the spring of 2023.
William David “Dave” Schlenker was born on October 26, 1943 in Jordan, Montana, the third of six children born to Oscar and Rose (Zeigle) Schlenker.
Dave spent his early years on a ranch. He went to first grade at Van Norman School. He then moved into the town of Jordan where he attended Jordan Elementary. Dave was proud of being hired for his first ranch job at age 13. He worked this job though the remainder of his school years working summers and weekends until graduating from Garfield County High School.
Dave left the ranch life to work in oil exploration and was sent to Plentywood in 1967 where he met the love of his life, Coralie “Ann” Smith. They met in May and were married that August. Some friends said it was not long enough to know each other and it wouldn’t last. Forty-six plus years later, their love was still very strong.
Dave was working for Key Energy in 2007 when he started having problems with dizziness which became a 24/7 problem. Due to his condition, he was forced to retire. During retirement he stayed at home and took care of Ann until her passing.
Dave passed away on December 12, 2022 at the Garfield County Health Center in Jordan, MT.
Dave was preceded in death by his wife, parents, his brother, four sisters and his son, Shawn.
He is survived by his daughter Laurie (Robert) Brown of Lakewood Washington, his grandson Zachary of Lakewood Washington, his granddaughter Jordyn (Jeremie) of Woodland Hills California, a bonus great grandson and a great granddaughter. He also has several nieces and nephews and many friends.
