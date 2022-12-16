221218-obit-Schlenker

Services are being planned for the spring of 2023. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com

William David “Dave” Schlenker was born on October 26, 1943 in Jordan, Montana, the third of six children born to Oscar and Rose (Zeigle) Schlenker.

To plant a tree in memory of William Schlenker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments