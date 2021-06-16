William Davidson
May 25, 2001-June 7, 2021
William Davidson, 20, of Minot, North Dakota and formerly of Williston, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 at a Minot hospital from complications of diabetes.
William Lee Conrad Davidson was born on May 25, 2001 in Williston to Jared and Kandice (Evitt) Davidson. He was raised in Williston until February of 2011 when his family moved to Minot.
William graduated from South Prairie High School in 2019.
William worked for Conlin’s Furniture in Minot putting together and delivering furniture. He was planning on automotive trade school classes in the fall.
When he was nine months old, William was diagnosed with diabetes, beginning a life long battle with the illness. He never let it define who he was, which was loyal, loving, charismatic and intelligent. His blue eyes and smile would light up a room when he entered.
He loved his family and his friends deeply – if they were ever in need he did his best to help them. He was always putting others first.
William was also a prankster who had a unique sense of style. His family is sure that he was trying to earn his spot as a “People of Walmart”. William was very much his own person, one who was able to laugh at himself without a care about what others might think.
William loved his truck, his music and being outdoors. He enjoyed going to the beach, fishing, hunting and bowling.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
William is survived by his father, Jared (Sheillby) Davidson; mother, Kandice (James) Foster; brother, Devin Foster; sisters, Christina, Hannah, Sofie and Lynleigh; step-brothers, Christophor and Jaramiah; step-sisters, Temperence and Emalee; grandparents, Lana and Dwight Linde and Sandra Evitt; great-grandparents, R.D. Evitt and Freddie Huber; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends who he considered family.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandmothers, Rosalie Huber, Lillian Evitt, Madeline Linde and Alice Pewonka; great-grandfather, Garfield Linde; grandfather, William Davidson; and uncle, Darren Linde.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the South Prairie High School south of Minot. The service will be livestreamed for the public to view and can be accessed by going to the Thompson-Larson Funeral home website:
Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at